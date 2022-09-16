How leaders can respond to quiet quitting—even when they want to quiet quit, too

Recently, I was talking to a C-suite executive who rattled off one anecdote after another about team member burnout. Nodding, I added my observation: Senior leaders are experiencing their own burnout—and it’s not being talked about openly. They feel obligated to project strength as they guide their teams through uncertainty, and they don’t have the space to voice personal concerns in the way their team members do. “Exactly,” he agreed. “It’s a major problem.”

Today’s leaders are facing increasing demands—to lead with empathy and coaching rather than command and control—coupled with blurred boundaries and limited support. Leaders are depleted from meeting increased requests from employees but having limited space for sharing their own vulnerability. And they’re short on time for reflection, restoration, and self-care. While some are burning out, for many, the result has become “quiet quitting” (i.e., setting burnout boundaries that confine efforts to prescribed work hours and job description duties). Some companies fear that quiet quitting will inhibit business growth, but it’s really a reaction to unsustainable work demands and an opportunity to design a workforce that’s functional for all stakeholders. For this reason, all employees should create these “burnout boundaries,” with managers and executives modeling the process. And leaders should build up their skill sets to acknowledge the “imbalances” in work-life balance, mitigate job stress, and help others reduce their stress by modeling a healthier approach to work. Leaders who want to respond to employees’ work boundaries the right way, even as they’re reshaping their own, can start here. Acknowledge your privilege and prepare to share First, be cognizant that quiet quitting is mostly available to the corporate “haves” and simply isn’t an option for many workers, particularly those in lower-wage jobs or those who already face workplace inequities, especially women of color. In the United States, more than 70% of management jobs are held by white workers; meanwhile, Black employees often feel they need to work twice as hard due to unfair expectations, performance review biases, and pay inequities. Moreover, BIPOC employees often feel like they have to represent—if they aren’t present, or (over)working, their managers notice quickly. It’s unlikely that quiet quitting will serve as a response for these longstanding inequities. Managers and leaders must reflect and check their own biases to ensure they aren’t exacerbating these problems when they model boundary-setting.

Next, leaders can set goals and align teams, even when feeling unmotivated or burnt out, by codesigning next steps with other members of the team. More than ever, employees want to care and to feel a sense of purpose, trust, and autonomy, and forward-looking organizations are helping leaders shift from command and control authority figures at the top of the pyramid to coaches and guides who lead with empathy. What does that look like for leaders? Ask your teams to help define the path to specific goals. Managers who foster trusting environments and help set clear paths to success lower the risks of burnout.

Assign team members to hold sessions that build alignment and let them to define how to get there. This gives leaders fresh insights, helps teams feel more engaged, and takes the heavy burden of leadership off managers’ shoulders. Take stock and map out the highest impact path Effectively setting boundaries while maintaining your drive toward business goals requires “re-contracting” and reimagining your work, so you focus on the highest-value efforts. Work with your teams to reprioritize and together decide what tasks need to be delegated, altered, or removed from their areas of focus. In my innovation practice, we ask our clients to consider their paths to the highest impact, asking what few essential tasks they could prioritize to make the greatest impact on those they serve, their clients, their teams, and the business. This approach can apply to anyone in the organization: Define priorities, communicate them effectively, and codesign a plan to execute on these goals, so an entire team is aligned and brought in only when needed. To start reimagining your own work, identify what gives you energy and do more of it, so you can lead in a more meaningful, impactful way. For example, is it meaningfully connecting with employees? Informally chatting with a peer to share concerns? Gathering survey data about why burnout or “quiet quitting” is happening in the organization? When you focus your energy where you’re most valuable, you’re more likely to be connected to your purpose, fortifying you against burnout.

Set the tone for the new way of work Many employees don’t want to invest in work as previous generations have, but forcing them to do things the “old way” simply won’t work. Instead, have a clear and proactive conversation with your teams about job expectations. Use those updated expectations to crystallize them, so your teams can communicate boundaries around work. To communicate and model your own new boundaries, add your working hours to your shared calendar, set yourself consistent break times, and don’t respond to after-hours requests if they’re outside your purview. Modeling such behavior can show others they have “permission” to reprioritize their work, to work from home, or to take time off. Modeling can occur at the “microculture” level, meaning under one manager, and at the macro level, based on what the C-suite and other senior leaders’ actions or internal communications suggest they’re doing. When leaders and employees can zero in on their most essential, impactful, and engaging efforts, they can create purpose and intent in their workdays that align with their companies’ culture and holistic goals, while building greater fulfillment at work and avoiding irreversible burnout.

Dr. Simone Ahuja is a keynote speaker, bestselling author, Fortune 500 innovation strategist, and founder of Blood Orange, a global innovation strategy firm. Her keynotes inspire conversation, collaboration, and collective excellence through intrapreneurship. Dr. Ahuja and her team also offer workshops and short-form consulting services.