5 steps to manage an underperforming employee

I ask people managers all over the world, “What is the worst part about being a manager?”

Honestly, the most frequent answer I get is, “Managing people.” Understandable! If we didn’t have to manage people, managing people would be a much more enjoyable experience. Managing underperforming employees is one of the most critical roles of any manager, and its impact on the team and the organization is tremendous. Why, then, do so many managers avoid this duty? Most leadership development programs (if a leader was lucky enough to go through one) simply do not provide the tools and training necessary to navigate the discomfort of managing an underperforming employee. So many managers put the onus of change on the underperforming employee, ultimately throwing up their hands to say, “There’s nothing else I can do.” Well, there is more that can be done. Take these five steps as a set of possible tools and interventions. Obviously, this is not an exhaustive list, but it can provide a road map for this critically important yet difficult responsibility.

Step 1: Investigate Underperformance can manifest in a myriad of ways. The first thing to do when you perceive that an employee is underperforming compared to your expectations is to first understand as much of the situational context as possible. In many cases, the expectations that you, the manager, are measuring performance have not been completely communicated and/or understood by the employee. Additionally, there may be other unknown factors in their work environment or personal life that are making it difficult for them to meet your expectations. One of the most effective ways to gather this information is to open up a dialogue with the employee. Communicate your concerns while being curious about learning what they have to teach you. Poor performance is rarely a one-sided situation. Step 2: Communicate Far too many people managers communicate employee concerns once per year, like clockwork, during the annual employee evaluation. This is not effective leadership. Job and manager expectations should be communicated clearly and regularly, so that there is no room for misinterpretation. One important note here: Communication is not only about the manager stating expectations, it’s also about the employee understanding those expectations. So when you are communicating your expectations, think about it as an agreement.

Similarly, when communicating how an employee has fallen short of expectations, it is imperative that they completely understand your concerns and what can/should be done to rectify the situation. It is also important to stay in constant communication with your team. If you have communicated a concern and a proposed solution and then do not talk with the employee about the issue for a month, they are liable to believe that the problem is fully and completely resolved. Imagine their surprise when they get their annual review. Step 3: Rethink Managers often ask me, what are the top three skills necessary to be a better people manager. One thing I’ve discovered over the course of my career is that as many people as you manage, there are many different ways to manage. Far too often, the most natural way that an underperformer needs to be managed is not congruent with the natural way their manager leads. This dissonance often leads the manager to give up saying something like, “There’s nothing more that I can do.” Fortunately, this is an erroneous statement. There is infinitely more that can be done. The manager needs only to rethink how they manage that employee. What does that employee need to be successful? What skills can be developed to help them meet expectations? What unique qualities can be highlighted or enhanced to boost effective productivity? Thinking about this employee in a new way may provide a spark for you and for them.

Step 4: Agree Once the employee completely understands expectations and how specifically they’ve been falling short of those expectations, make an agreement for how and when these issues will be improved. At this point, specificity is crucial. If the employee has a problem turning half of their work in late when the rest of the team is able to get an average of 90% of work in on time, then maybe the plan would be for your underperforming employee to improve from 50% to 60% over the next two weeks, 60% to 75% over the following two weeks, and 75% to 90% the following month. Once the employee has agreed to the time-bound measures of success, then work with the employee to identify what (again with specificity) this employee will need to do to reach these goals. At each time touchstone of the goal, check and see if the employee has improved to the level that they agreed to. At this phase, it is critical that you stay in regular communication with the employee. The manager will need to determine whether the employee is actually improving, whether the plan needs to be adjusted, or if it is necessary to move to step 5. Step 5: Let go One of the most important things that a manager can do is appropriately terminate the employment of an underperforming employee. Unfortunately, far too many people managers will allow these employees to bounce around from job to job, department to department, celebrating that “they’re not my problem anymore.” There are situations where the employee is poorly matched in one job and legitimately does well in a different department. Those are not the situations we’re talking about. We’re talking about the employees who are shuffled around because it is too difficult for the supervisor to do the necessary work of termination.

The reason that this is so important is because an employee who has made it to this step is keenly aware that they are an underperformer. They likely are bearing a burden of stress because they are likely not proud of their work and may be carrying the perception that they have disappointed you, their peers, and/or themselves. At this point, letting them go will ultimately provide better outcomes for the team, the organization, as well as their own career. While the termination process may be uncomfortable, all leaders must remember that just as weeds must be prevented, treated and ultimately removed to keep the garden healthy, so too must employees be managed to maintain the productivity and health of the team. Eric Bailey is the president and CEO of Bailey Strategic Innovation Group.