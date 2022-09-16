Fixing bureaucracy requires more than a month-long sprint. Here’s why

Like many big companies, Google has a bureaucracy problem. Senior execs who left in recent years complain of long decision cycles, a faltering pace of innovation, and a waning appetite for risk. Paul Graham, the cofounder of Y Combinator (the storied Silicon Valley startup accelerators), observed on Twitter that Google “has become terminally bureaucratic.”

With the economy stumbling into recession, CEO Sundar Pichai recently launched a “Simplicity Sprint.” At an all-hands meeting in late July, he called for a renewed commitment to productivity and asked Google’s 174,000 employees to share their ideas for streamlining processes and reducing busywork. According to an Insider article, Google employees contributed more than 6,000 responses during the two-week Sprint. At the code conference in Los Angeles, Pichai announced several changes based on this feedback, such as reducing the number of company-wide targets by a third, cutting back on unnecessary meetings, and streamlining processes like employee onboarding and training. The purpose, Pichai said, is to “make the company “20% more productive.” As the downturn bites, other CEOs will undoubtedly follow suit—but history suggests that few of these initiatives will make a lasting difference.

Consider the evidence of the last 40 years. As recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, between 1981 and August 2022, the number of managers and administrators in the U.S. economy increased by 152%, while employment in all other job categories grew by a comparatively meager 51%. Notably, the pandemic seems to have accelerated this trend. The ratio of manager or administrator per employee is now 1:4, up from 1:7 in the 1980s. As bureaucracy has tightened its grip on the U.S. economy, productivity growth has stalled. Since 2005, labor productivity has grown by a scant 1.5% per year, significantly lower than the 2.3% growth rate achieved between 1947 and 2005. In 1988, Peter Drucker predicted that by 2008, “the typical large business [would] have fewer than half the levels of management of its counterpart today, and no more than a third the managers.” This didn’t happen.

The cost of bureaucracy In a bureaucracy, many companies end up implementing more bureaucracy when they encounter a problem. Every misstep or lapse in judgment begets a new policy. Every underperforming executive insists that a bigger budget will fix the problem. And because in these companies, compensation often correlates with rank, bureaucrats are ever eager to add more layers and create unnecessary administrative jobs. These dynamics mean a growing business often reaches an inflection point where bureaucracy starts growing faster than the business itself. Big company CEOs will tell you that size brings operational efficiencies, but these advantages are often overwhelmed by bureaucratic diseconomies. Case in point: Over the past five years, the shareholder returns of America’s 100 largest companies by revenue (excluding the FAANG, Microsoft, and Tesla) averaged less than half the returns achieved by the rest of the Russell 3000 (a list of America’s 3,000 most valuable companies). The correlation between size and bureaucracy is so unvarying that no one’s surprised when industry leaders fumble the future—whether it’s Cisco’s WebEx business getting outflanked by Zoom or General Motors disappearing in Tesla’s rearview mirror. But over time, the blitz-scaling disruptors are just as vulnerable to bureaucracy as the veterans they displaced.

Thankfully, a small but growing number of post-bureaucratic pioneers have proven that it can be big without being bureaucratic. Take Nucor. As America’s largest and most profitable steel company, Nucor has demonstrated the value of radical decentralization. Its highly independent plants operate with a third the number of managers per employee as their competitors, and the company’s super-lean head office is home to just 100 staffers. Nucor’s frontline teams are highly empowered and can spend up to $50,000 without a manager’s sign-off. Haier is another example. Based in Qingdao, China, the world’s largest appliance maker has been working for a decade to escape the shackles of bureaucracy. In a bold step, it divided its Chinese operations into 4,000 “microenterprises”—small entrepreneurial units that coordinate with one another through internal contracting. The move eliminated 12,000 middle manager roles. Today the company has just two management layers. Buurtzorg, the largest health provider in the Netherlands, is another company that prioritizes “humanity over bureaucracy” (So much so that it’s their company mantra.) The company’s 16,000 caregivers are organized into 12-person teams that operate as independent businesses. An internal platform, WeLink, facilitates cross-team learning and ensures that best practices spread quickly. Buurtzorg’s central team comprises a couple of dozen on-demand coaches, a small IT group, and two line managers.

These companies, and others like them, are far more efficient and entrepreneurial than their traditionally managed rivals and consistently outperform industry benchmarks. The gains would be head-spinning if their advantages were replicated across the global economy. According to our analysis, cutting bureaucracy by just half would add $3.5 trillion per year to U.S. economic output and $10 trillion across the OECD. Not only that, we’ll also see a surge in innovation. According to Gallup’s 2022 State Of The Global Workplace report, only 21% of the world’s employees are fully engaged in their work. This is hardly surprising, since the average big company employee is buried under seven or more management layers and entangled in a thicket of rules. Freeing employees from the soft tyranny of bureaucracy would unleash a torrent of pent-up initiative and ingenuity. By Gallup’s reckoning, doubling the number of engaged employees would add another $8 trillion to global output. Eighteen trillion dollars—that’s the prize for busting bureaucracy, but claiming it won’t be easy. We’ll need organizations that are as different from the bureaucratic mold as YouTube is different from broadcast television, or a Google’s search is different from a library card.

Practically, this means making changes such as flattening the pyramid, dividing large, cumbersome, operating units into small, self-managing teams, cutting the number of mandatory rules to a bare minimum, and relying on transparency and shared values to ensure appropriate levels of control and compliance. This sort of shift requires more than a month-long sprint. Nonetheless, Pichai is right to ask employees to take the lead. But instead of asking them to help prune bureaucracy, he needs to ask them to help kill it. Gary Hamel is a visiting professor at the London Business School. Michele Zanini is the Director of the Management Lab. They are coauthors of Humanocracy, published by Harvard Business Review Press.