Are your business goals realistic?

There’s nothing wrong with raising the stakes and reaching for stars with high expectations for the business. But how can managers develop efficient and repeatable daily workflow systems to overcome obstacles and get their teams closer to achieving the company’s short- and long-term goals?

Never underestimate your ability to accomplish an impossible mission—through teamwork, no matter how ambitious it seems. Here are 10 tips to motivate leaders and staff on their journey to business success, courtesy of Fast Company Executive Board experts. 1. APPLY AUTOMATION. Automation is the first thing that comes to mind when I’m asked how to make something efficient and repeatable. As a bit of a programmer, I’ve learned that anytime you can get at the root code of what a graphical or manual task is doing, you should configure and allow infinite iterations of that task to be run without manual intervention. If you figure out how to do it right the first time, then you’ll never have to do it again. – Wyatt Clouse, Reboot Inc

2. UTILIZE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE. Using suitable project management software to create standard operating procedures for your team is key. A company should be process- and system-dependent, not people-dependent, although great talent is needed. A good system with lousy talent will beat a lousy system with good talent in most cases, so learn to standardize everything that can be learned through a handbook. – Royston G King, Royston G King Group & Companies 3. ORGANIZE A FOUR-STEP WORKFLOW PROCESS.

Try to break the workflow process down into four steps. First, communicate the vision clearly and be transparent. Next, set key performance indicators (KPIs) and then track those KPIs to ensure a culture of accountability. Finally, review all KPI achievements, by department, with the whole company. – Kathy Leake, Crux Intelligence 4. HAVE MONDAY MORNING PEP TALKS. Our leadership team holds Monday morning all-hands meetings where we set the tone for the week, welcome new hires, celebrate accomplishments, discuss sales goals, highlight unique account achievements, and always promote our inclusive and supportive culture. This inspires our employees to do their best and feel like they are a part of a winning team. – Dave Evans, Fictiv

5. DO EARLY TESTING. Test early and test often with psychological safety. Product teams are often anxious about sharing early prototypes, so instead, they present a baked concept and ask for initial feedback too late in the process when it’s difficult to act on. When teams work in shorter cycles with fast iterations and frequently share “ugly prototypes,” they can routinely gather feedback to create amazing outcomes quickly. – Ajeet Singh, ThoughtSpot 6. START WITH SMALLER GOALS.

At our weekly team meetings, we review our annual goals and then ask each person to list the three items they can accomplish this week that will move us toward achieving a particular goal. Too often, big goals are put off because they seem too big. Completing three smaller goals each week builds a sense of achievement and noticeable progress. – Steve Anderson, Catalyit LLC 7. INVEST IN STAFF RETENTION EFFORTS. Nothing disrupts workflow more than team turnover. The more turnover you have on your team, the more likely it is that your workflow will be disrupted. So, while systems also matter, investing in team members and their retention is critical to maintaining an efficient and repeatable workflow. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC

8. RELIEVE EMPLOYEE STRESS. Checking for burnout in employees is key because a lot of workers are used to the churn and burn tactic of employment. If you are not that type of business, you need to recognize when an employee is getting overwhelmed by the job—whether that is shuffling their responsibilities or taking some away that are stressing that person out. There is always a way to make the workflow a bit more efficient without being overbearing. – Tyler Angelos, Angelus Brand 9. CREATE A MIND MAP.

Create a mind map to visually diagram the responsibilities of each team member as well as the workflow between departments. You should also document standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the tasks. This will allow your team to perform their responsibilities efficiently and will also help you to identify where breakdowns in the process are occurring. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 10. PRESENT A CLEAR VIEW OF THE PROJECT. The secret is to give your team members a clear view of the process for their role in the project. The process should be organized and easy to follow. It should also provide instructions on how to handle any errors or other problems that may come up. Once you’ve created this process, you’ll be able to delegate tasks by using a system that is familiar and reliable. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC