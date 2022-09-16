ORBITS Act: What to know about Congress’ effort to clean up space debris

This week, Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) introduced the Orbital Sustainability (ORBITS) Act on the Congress floor. The bipartisan bill is aimed at developing active debris removal (ADR) technology, with the eventual goal of removing dangerous debris objects from orbit.

The debris problem

Over 100 million individual pieces of debris are in Earth’s orbit right now, ranging from flecks of dust and paint to spent American and Soviet boosters to decommissioned, defunct satellites. As the space industry gears up to launch tens of thousands of satellites in the coming decade, spacefaring nations’ governments are figuring out how to stop the dreaded Kessler syndrome before it becomes a reality.

Orbital debris is notoriously difficult to regulate. So far, humans have yet to actively remove debris from orbit. While rapidly advancing, ADR is far from the promised land of commercial viability.

“With any new technology, government investment in R&D is essential,” Chris Blackerby, COO of Astroscale, said a few months ago. Public investment can help get innovative new ideas, like ADR, over the “valley of death.”