J Balvin launches creative mental wellness for the Latine community

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, aka the global reggaeton star J Balvin, has become one of the loudest celebrity advocates for mental health, sharing his own personal struggle with anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts on social media and in his 2020 documentary, The Boy from Medellín. After being so publicly vulnerable about his own mental health for years, the Latin Grammy winner is pushing the conversation around mental health in the Latine community into an actionable platform.

OYE, a bilingual creative wellness app created by and for the Latine community, provides resources for learning more about mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, crisis management, grief support, as well as coping skills. The app, which is offering a free one-year membership, also includes features like personal goal setting, emotional check-in tools, sharable generative art based on a list of 100 emotions, and creative wellness videos produced by Latine creators in Spanish and English. The brainchild of J Balvin, who serves as chief dream officer, OYE aims to bridge the gap of mental health awareness in the Latine community by utilizing creativity, content, and community as tools for wellness. We caught up with J Balvin and CEO Mario Chamorro to chat about OYE and mental health in the Latine community. Fast Company: Mental health is such an intimate and touchy subject, but you decided to put yourself out there and talk about your own struggle with anxiety and depression. Tell me about the moment you decided to go public with your own mental health journey. And what was that internal conversation like?

J Balvin: I didn’t even have time to think about it. It was something that I just needed to express, myself. The day I came out talking about mental health, it might be someone out there that is really feeling the same that I’m going through. So it wasn’t hard because it was from my heart. That’s right, it was from my heart. It took a lot of courage to do it right. But I wasn’t even thinking about me, I was thinking about the people. That has a big responsibility because there’s always people that don’t understand it and went against me. Like, you’re doing this and that, and it’s not true. You have Jesus Christ. And you have God, which I respect every religion. I know there’s something way different in the brain that is happening when you have some deep mental health situation. I take medication, by the way, for like 12 years, something like that. The major conversation around mental health awareness and treatment has been very Western and Eurocentric. But for centuries, indigenous Latine American communities have used their own approaches, including sacred ceremonies, rituals, and plant medicine to connect and heal. Are there any indigenous spiritual or cultural practices that you have adopted into your life? JB: I have meditation. Yes, meditation definitely is one of my biggest medications because it really helps me to be better, but through the app OYE, it’s made by Latinos all around the world. But we have a lot of people who brought us and taught us a lot about dance.

Mario Chamorro: OYE, we are mixing the urban world with serenity because we want to make OYE for everyone. For example, Perreo is one typical dance from reggaeton, and we are using an Afro Colombian group called Las Mulatas, and they are helping people to release their anger and frustration using Perreo. We are bringing together different practices. For instance, you were speaking about Latin American, indigenous practices; we do have a shaman from Mexico who is helping you learn how to release your anger. So we’re coming at this from a very holistic view of practices and bringing them together in a really high quality [content] in Spanish, mainly, and also in English. JB: Yes, because this is not a mental health app. I’m an advocate of mental health, but this is about wellness. So it’s just like finding different ways to connect with yourself until then. What do you think the platform’s biggest impact will be for the Latine community?

JB: Wow. I mean, just the fact that we’re helping the community to feel better. The more happy people we have around, the better world we have. So I think that’s part of the mission. Spread love, spread your learnings about how to take care of your mind, take care of your body, and feel connected with yourself; which is not easy, but it’s such a process. ​​OYE is targeting a younger generation that is just more aware of mental health and mental wellness. Meanwhile, they’re still living in a world with older generations that don’t like to talk about these things. So what is your approach to bridging that gap and having those conversations across the generations about mental wellness? JB: Just the fact that I’m a public person and talk about it, speak about it. If I speak about it publicly, it’s because I’m showing that I’m vulnerable. There’s a lot of people just scared to show that they’re fragile, and a lot of them that are going through a dark moment and just don’t want to face it. All these old-school Latinos, they’re more like machista; they feel like, ‘Oh, I’m the man.’ So they think that they can’t show weakness or go through a bad moment, and that’s not cool. Cool is when you’re a human and you show that you’re vulnerable; you’re not a robot, you have feelings. It’s cool because the younger generation, they’re way more open about this, and the kids can teach the older people about it and try to destigmatize what’s going on.

How has becoming a father impacted your role in this project? JB: A lot, because you start learning about how to not be selfish and take care of others. It used to be about me, and now it’s about us in general. That’s the mission we have right now. MC: When we started dreaming about OYE, the very first meeting that we had, we brought together a group of scientists, writers, and people from technology. And at that time, Rio [J Balvin’s son] was in the belly of Valentina, and the first thing that José told us as a team was, ‘I want to build OYE, so when Rio will be on this planet, he will find a better planet.’ So Rio has been a huge inspiration, and that was the command that José gave us from day one of this project.