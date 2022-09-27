Seven tips on how to be a successful, empathetic leader in an economic downturn

The booming July jobs report, coupled with easing inflation pressures, was welcomed by U.S. market analysts as it put a question mark around the inevitability of a full-blown recession. Yet, the most consistent thing about the economy so far in 2022 has been uncertainty. I believe continued economic ups and downs make it clear that company leaders need a plan for recessions, upswings, and everything in between—no matter what happens next.

I am here to tell you that companies can achieve growth in any economic climate—even a recession. I’ve been through a few downturns in my career, starting with the tough jobs market of 1994 right after I graduated from MIT. Since then, I managed a startup through the dot-com bubble that burst in 2000. Shortly thereafter, I founded BigMachines, and, with the help of my team, I guided our software company through the 2008-09 recession, doubling revenues annually until Oracle acquired us in 2011. In better economies over the past decade or so, I founded two companies: configure-price-quote software provider SteelBrick in 2014 before being acquired by Salesforce in 2015; and G2, a software marketplace that I continue to lead up to this day. I know that I haven’t seen everything, but I’ve seen plenty. For instance, there are moments that founders call “WFIO”—inspired by businessman, investor, and author Ben Horowitz—where a highly disappointing outcome occurs and the company seems on the precipice of failure. It happens to nearly every startup, but it’s not necessarily the end.

Quite the contrary. I believe it’s part of the process, part of the highs and lows on the journey of building a company. These real-life leadership moments taught me that executives can build their companies with empathy in the toughest of times if they have a strategic framework. HOW TO ADAPT AND GROW During uncertain times, a question that can keep CEOs and entrepreneurs up at night is: How do you stay resilient and still find ways to grow? With that in mind, here are seven leadership tips I’ve developed that can help other company founders stay focused on what’s important—their company and people—during whatever challenges lie ahead:

1. BE HONEST The first step is to acknowledge fear and uncertainty in clear terms to your whole company. Openly communicate this new reality, develop a plan with your leadership team, and relay any changes to your staff as soon as possible. Beyond sharing what you know, also be honest about what you don’t know and what is still being figured out. 2. BE PROACTIVE

This is a time to be nimble, so your next steps cannot wait another week, much less another day. Immediately adjust your hiring plans and marketing budgets and align on emerging scenarios with your leadership team and company board. It’s best to over-communicate during this time, as things can change quickly. For example, consider adjusting board meetings from quarterly to monthly to support nimble planning, check in on progress, and determine other potential changes. 3. LEAN INTO EFFICIENCY In my experience, customers want and appreciate a faster return on investment, so look to innovation and automation to meet and even exceed their expectations. This is true during any climate, but especially amid economic uncertainty. Determine what’s working well, and double down in those areas to deliver value. At the same time, ask your teams to ask themselves, “Is this working, and is it adding value?” For instance, if there’s a report that’s been being pulled together weekly but isn’t being used, then consider pausing that activity to refocus on other, more strategic priorities.

4. INVEST IN AVAILABLE TALENT Efficiency also means being smart with your staffing, so employ remote and global talent and continue developing up-and-coming staffers for the long-term. You can bring great people aboard during a downturn in addition to helping your existing team enhance their skills and grow their careers. 5. LIVE YOUR VALUES

As obvious as it might seem, don’t panic. Your long-term vision should always be your focus and executing the plan should include living by your values. I believe that always means being kind, especially during tough times. If layoffs become necessary, be sure to support your former employees any way you can and aid them in finding new roles. 6. “ESCAPE FORWARD” I was born in Germany and lived there as a child before coming to the U.S. There’s a German saying—”Flucht nach vorn”—which means escape forward. This saying is apt for any economic climate your startup finds itself in, and here’s what it means for company leaders: Always seize new opportunities to showcase go-forward actions. If you are in a recession, use it as an opportunity for selling and marketing, even when others in your sector may be fearful. This not only supports growth, but also is an indicator for your team that there is a better future beyond the downturn.

7. MEET WITH CUSTOMERS This last one ties into “Flucht nach vorn” but deserves its own call-out: Meet with customers, who are, of course, your company’s lifeblood. You should ensure that they can adopt your solutions quickly and efficiently to deliver the ROI they want. I’ve been traveling as much as possible over these last few months, personally meeting with customers around the globe, hearing about their concerns, and determining how we can best support their goals and growth. PERSEVERANCE IS KEY

These seven tips can help business leaders maintain a calm resolve that helps the whole company persevere through any type of economic turbulence. These upcoming months could be your “WFIO” moment, and it’s up to you to be straightforward, proactive, nimble, efficient, talent-savvy, values-driven, forward-thinking, and customer-minded. But most of all, combine toughness and empathy. As someone who’s been through a few economic downturns, I can tell you that you will likely be proud that you didn’t quit. If you show the strength to suffer, keep going, and ultimately succeed, it’s a journey that you and your team can look back on fondly and never forget. Godard Abel is Co-Founder/CEO at G2, a software reviews platform. Previously, he was Founder/CEO at BigMachines and CEO for SteelBrick.