How to scale e-commerce sales by optimizing ad content

Ad content has the power to make or break your company. But finding that sweet spot of just the right volume, quality, and rotation of ads can sometimes feel like the holy grail of marketing—especially when you realize just how much of an impact your ad content has.

Analysis from Facebook IQ shows the quality of your advertising creative can have up to a 50% impact on estimated action rate, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. My company often sees businesses come to us after spending months or even years in a reactive state—waiting until an ad’s performance drops, and then scrambling to pump out new ad content in an attempt to reverse the drop in business. If you want to stay in the driver’s seat with your marketing performance, take a proactive, customized approach to creating ad content. Here are four steps you can take to optimize your ad content and stay in control of your marketing campaigns. 1. OPTIMIZE THE CONTENT FUNNEL

If you’re new to marketing lingo, the content funnel is simply the journey users take from brand awareness to brand loyalty. In retail, sales associates mediate this journey, talking to customers to determine needs, answering questions, and nurturing them through the shopping process. With digital media, content can be tailored to nurture the same process. If you accurately anticipate customer needs, evergreen content can offer timely prompts for a more efficient shopping process. Here are some examples of effective online content funnel interaction:

Prospecting campaigns: This is the first step in the content funnel, and is essentially the point when you tell potential customers your company exists. To assess how your content is resonating with your target audience, analyze: Click-through rate

Conversion rate

Cost per purchase

Likes

Shares

Comments In this phase, cast a wide net by including more than one variation, example, lifestyle, or other variable, since this will be seen by the broadest audience. Example: Using video content, ski apparel brand KJUS was able to share multiple products and lifestyle scenes that are relatable to a wider range of potential customers.

Remarketing campaigns: In this phase of the funnel, you’re reaching out to customers who have interacted with you or your ads in some way, such as engaging with an ad or visiting your website. At this point, it’s likely the person likes your product but needs a nudge from you to make the purchase. Before you throw discount codes at your window shoppers, target them with ad content designed to educate and build trust with your brand. To help accomplish this, focus on: Storytelling (sometimes with social proof)

Dynamic product ads

User-generated content

Partnerships with experts and influencers Example: Facebook’s Instant Experiences, which Hobo Bags leveraged to promote in-app shopping to recent site visitors.

Retention campaigns: When it’s time to drive a repeat purchase, cross-selling and upselling items that complement your customer’s initial purchase can encourage brand loyalty. Example: Leather shoe company Sabah advertises its leather conditioner and cleaning products to customers who recently bought shoes. 2. OPTIMIZE AD PLACEMENTS

The size of the font, amount of text, and focus on product image can have a significant impact on your ad’s performance, as can optimization based on product and niche. For instance, shoppable carousel ad placements work well for fashion products and apparel brands because they mimic the retail shopping experience and allow customers to browse multiple products in one interaction. On the other hand, a product such as a high-tech skin care device will often have better results with an explainer video ad to demonstrate the product. What ad placements are you spending the most on? For Facebook, the type of ad placements that brands will deploy is correlated with a variety of factors. Namely: product mix, industry, and past performance. Knowing your top spending placements is a key input to any content marketing strategy.

3. PRIORITIZE MEASURABLE RESULTS In order to effectively drive sales, it’s important that ongoing content production efforts be aligned with specific themes, product launches, and promotions. Thoughtful timing and planning can improve ROI and maximize promotional investments. My company also recommends clients identify specific content categories to streamline the planning process and develop discrete learnings that can be laddered into actionable creative insights.

To assist this process, we’ve established five core measurement variables: Ad type Carousel, video, gif, static, etc. Image concept Ex: lifestyle (parenting, outdoors, etc.) Product featured Is there a specific product in the ads that performs better? Callout Is there a specific sale, percent off, or call to action that performs best? Messaging Ex: unique ingredients, specific use, etc. Focusing on useful insights is critical as some are too subjective to reliably measure, like background color, number, or models in the image. 4. TEST, LEARN, AND ITERATE

Even companies with reliable content themes can benefit from testing new ideas. By boosting posts, you can learn what new content is resonating with customers in real time and repurpose the campaigns with the most engagement. When testing, ad sets should have a best-practice number of ads (usually four to six ads at a time) to maximize ad learnings and drive an optimal CPA or ROAS. A/B testing of core measurement variables, landing page testing, and other marketing tests can help drive scalable insights that can be incorporated into core campaigns.

CONTENT DRIVES E-COMMERCE RESULTS Digital marketing investments are expected to grow exponentially over the next 10 years. Informed creative strategy can complement media buying, allowing brands to reach wider audiences and squeeze the greatest ROI out of advertising budgets. Ultimately, invest in your consumer journey and align creative with every step. At the end of the day, if your content can strengthen your relationship with customers, they may return, refer, and advocate for your brand for years to come.

Chris Jones, co-founder and MP at Markacy, specializes in strategic marketing campaigns that optimize financial and commercial objectives.