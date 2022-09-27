How to retain customers in times of uncertainty

When navigating economic uncertainty, I believe the role of customer success becomes more important than ever. Providing value to positively impact their bottom line can help ensure they remain satisfied and committed to using your solution.

While customer satisfaction is always important to monitor, keeping an accurate pulse on customers is imperative in times of uncertainty. Let’s explore four tips for monitoring satisfaction, nurturing relationships, and ensuring customer needs are being met during an economic downturn. ASSESS CUSTOMERS’ HEALTH SCORES It is important to know the health of each customer in order to evaluate where you can best meet their needs. Set specific KPIs related to your business goals; examples include product utilization, number of escalated tickets, risk level, and cadence of engagements, to name a few. When you evaluate each customer on a standardized scale, you have the data necessary to create a meaningful personalized dashboard that will reveal specific areas to focus your efforts with each client for the greatest impact.

Additionally, consider doing periodic customer surveys and satisfaction reviews to gauge sentiment from customers. Nurturing these relationships and looking for changes quickly can help your team react in a timely manner to retain clients and keep accounts in uncertain times. AUTOMATE ENGAGEMENT AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE There are a lot of data-driven solutions on the market today that can help customer success teams better monitor and engage customers. When selecting a tool that is right for your team, look for one with the capabilities to monitor discussions, engagements, and buying behavior and allow teams to identify potential interests they may have in competition. Gong and Chorus.ai are examples of AI-based tools that monitor and analyze customer interactions and provide data to guide your team’s decision-making.

In addition to monitoring engagement, it is equally important to provide customers with added value through regular communications and touch points. This can vary in formats and channels and include webinars, lunch and learns, Architect Q&As, and informative emails with product updates or knowledge base articles to ensure customers are consistently receiving relevant helpful content. Using automated tools and customized resources can help customer success teams proactively support customer needs and more overall wins for the team, and ultimately provide a competitive advantage during economic uncertainty.

As an industry, customer success leaders learned a great deal about monitoring customer sentiment during the pandemic, and these lessons can be applied during times of economic uncertainty. While it is important to find the right tools to help teams monitor for behavior changes, it is equally important to personally observe customers and evaluate any engagement shifts that could alert the team that the client isn’t happy. Responding proactively to behavior changes can be extremely beneficial for customer success. A few red flags to watch out for include: The customer has become unresponsive to communication

They stop using video during meetings

They appear indifferent toward the solution or current team

There is a decline in usage of the solutions

They are asking to meet with other executives at the company Identifying and responding to these red flags is critical, but it is also important to not misinterpret passion as anger. In my experience, a customer who is exhibiting any kind of emotion toward your company or solutions typically shows that they are invested and are committed for the long-term.

When it comes to monitoring behavior, your customer success team should pay close attention to subtle cues from clients. Learn how to differentiate a normal request versus a concerning one, as seemingly insignificant requests can mean that they are dissatisfied. For example, if a customer is asking product questions, dig deeper into the why: Is it something you can provide a solution for, or are they asking because it’s an area your competition is pitching to them? You should assess the market to see what competitors are offering and any new companies entering the industry so you can be fully informed to respond to any questions from clients or proactively address them before they ask. ALIGN WITH ALL CUSTOMER STAKEHOLDERS While turnover on any team is inevitable, it is important to take stock of connections with key stakeholders to ensure you are maintaining satisfaction and nurturing the account. Internal personnel changes on the customer team could lead to new solutions and vendors, so it is imperative that your customer success team is ready for changes and has a plan to address them proactively.

Additionally, if your customer success team isn’t talking to everyone on the client side, there could be risks. Monitor for turnover on accounts and have a formal map of stakeholders so everyone is aware of all of the contacts for that customer, and take steps to check the chemistry between both teams periodically. Retaining customers during times of economic uncertainty is certainly no easy feat. I believe the best strategy includes a mix of automated tools and personalized company health assessments, as well as fostering tried and true personal connections. By putting the customers’ needs first, companies can better address challenges head-on to meet and exceed business goals, despite an unpredictable environment. Sharon Eilon is the Chief Customer Officer at Aqua Security.