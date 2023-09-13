Most Innovative Companies 2024: 5 tips for writing a successful MIC application

BY David Lidsky4 minute read

At Fast Company, we like to think of Most Innovative Companies as our Super Bowl. It’s the event we most look forward to every year—and it requires hard work and a bit of magic to make the Big Game. How does your company earn a spot in the premier showcase for the innovation economy? Here’s the latest advice we can offer on how to write a strong application for Most Innovative Companies, and get noticed by Fast Company editors and writers. As a reminder: The deadline for our Most Innovative Companies application is October 6.

Play to your strengths One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is about the balance we’re looking for between innovation and impact. The fact is, there’s no hard-and-fast ratio. Sometimes the application is focused on an innovation that’s novel and has incredible potential, but is still nascent. Great! Don’t be dissuaded from applying if your product or service is only a few months old. Tell us how it works, how it came to be, and why it matters. Alternatively, if 2023 has been the breakout year for your innovative product or service, really dig into the details of its impact. Tell us how it has positively impacted your industry and the culture—and be sure to offer up the metrics that demonstrate its reverberation and evidence of what your company did to amplify and accelerate adoption. Don’t completely ignore the rest Even if the awe-inspiring nature of your innovation is your best sales tool, don’t gloss over the questions we ask about its impact. We understand it may be early. But there’s always something that can serve as signal and additional proof of being on the right path. This could be feedback from early customers or beta or even alpha testers. What outside input informed your path and made your innovations better? What signals have you received that have let you know, early on, that your innovation has struck a chord?

Conversely, if your innovation is perhaps one or two years old, your application should focus on its impact. But we still need to know what’s new in 2023. Describe product iterations, novel distribution strategies, and anything else that demonstrates that the core innovation isn’t encased in amber but has grown and evolved this year. Consider your size as a strategic weapon We take pride in the fact that Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list recognizes smaller companies alongside industry heavyweights—and they both have equal shots at being recognized. The best of our industry Top 10 lists do two things: They offer a snapshot of innovation in a given domain and they showcase a compelling mix of small and large companies. Are there some name-brand companies in the mix? Probably. But there are also businesses that are breaking through as emerging players in their field. This mix is central to the vitality of Most Innovative Companies, and on balance there is only somewhere between one and four larger companies in any given Top 10 list. This means two things: If you’re a smaller company, you have an even better shot to be recognized than a larger company. And if you’re a large company, you have an opportunity to show us how your business has overcome the bureaucratic and less nimble tendencies of big enterprise to innovate.

We also have lists that specifically recognize organizations that are punching above their weight: the Small and Mighty lists. In 2024, we will have lists specifically for companies with under 50 employees and for those with 50 to 200 employees. Find our more about these lists here. Think beyond the CEO On the MIC application, we ask who is responsible for the innovation being described. The two most common answers are the CEO/cofounders or “the team”—which may be true, but is a missed opportunity. We pose the question because we want to discover an impressive leader within an organization who might have a great story. While your response is unlikely to be the determining factor in whether your company makes our Most Innovative Companies list, it absolutely can have an impact when we think about whom we want to spotlight in our pages and online. We also return to the list throughout the year looking for story ideas, panelists for our events like our Innovation Festival, and candidates for our Most Creative People in Business list. If you look at this question as an opportunity, you may be creating multiple coverage opportunities from an MIC submission. We want to recognize you Do you know why we added a Human Resources category this year? Because we recognized that we were receiving so many high-quality submissions from companies in this realm for our Workplace list that we could not honor them all. A few might break through, but we thought that it’d be amazing if we could honor an entire list of companies that are creating—and offering—benefits, policies, and tech that make employees happier and more productive.