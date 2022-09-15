Most Innovative Companies 2023: Use these surprising tips to write a winning MIC application

At Fast Company, we like to think of Most Innovative Companies as our Super Bowl. It’s the event we most look forward to every year—and it requires hard work and a bit of magic to make the Big Game. How does your company earn a spot in the premier showcase for the innovation economy? Here’s the latest advice we can offer on how to write a strong application for Most Innovative Companies, and get noticed and win fans among Fast Company editors and writers. As a reminder: The deadline for our Most Innovative Companies application is September 23.

Play to your strengths One of the most frequently asked questions we’ve received this year is about the balance we’re looking for between innovation and impact. The fact is, this is almost never a 50-50 consideration. Sometimes the story really has to be about the big idea: Here’s this thing we’re doing that we think is really cool, that we don’t believe anyone else has done. Great! Don’t be dissuaded from applying if your product or service is only a few months old. Tell us how it works, how it came to be, and why it matters. Alternatively, if 2022 was the breakout year for your innovative product or service, really dig into the details of how this positively impacted your industry and the culture and offer up the metrics that demonstrate its undeniable status as a force, along with what your company did to amplify and accelerate adoption. Don’t completely ignore the rest Even if the awe-inspiring nature of your innovation is your best sales tool, you cannot elide the questions we ask about impact. We understand it may be early. But there’s always something that can serve as signal and additional proof of being on the right path. This could be anything from early customers and their response to your innovations to insights and feedback from beta or even alpha testers. What outside input informed your path and made your innovations better? What signals did you receive that let you know, early on, that your innovation was evoking delight and striking a chord?

Conversely, if your innovation is perhaps one or two years old, your application should focus on its impact. In that case, build a bridge to 2022 by describing product iterations, novel distribution strategies, and anything else that demonstrates that the core innovation isn’t encased in amber but has grown and evolved this year. Consider your size as a strategic weapon There is no bigger myth relating to Most Innovative Companies than that smaller companies do not have the same chance as larger ones. The best of our industry Top 10 lists do two things: They offer a snapshot of innovation in a given domain and they showcase a compelling mix of small and large companies. Are there some name-brand companies in the mix? Probably. But there are also businesses that are breaking through as emerging players in their field and promising green shoots that signal the future direction for that industry or region. This mix is central to the vitality of Most Innovative Companies, and on balance there is only somewhere between one and four larger companies in any given Top 10 list. This means two things: If you’re a smaller company, you have an even better shot to be recognized than a larger company. And if you’re a large company, you have an opportunity to show us how your business has overcome the bureaucratic and less nimble tendencies of big enterprise to innovate.

Think beyond the CEO On the MIC application, we ask who is responsible for the innovation being described. The two most common answers are the CEO/cofounders or “the team”—which may be true, but is a missed opportunity. We pose the question because we want to discover an impressive leader within an organization who might have a great story. While your response is unlikely to be the determining factor in whether your company makes our Most Innovative Companies list, it absolutely can have an impact when we think about whom we want to spotlight in our pages and online. We also return to the list throughout the year looking for story ideas, candidates for our Most Creative People in Business list, and so forth. If you look at this question as an opportunity, you may be creating multiple coverage opportunities from an MIC submission. We want to recognize you Do you know why we added a Business Services category this year? Because we recognized that we were receiving so many high-quality submissions from companies in this realm for our Enterprise list that we could not honor them all. A few might break through, but we thought that it’d be amazing if we could honor 10. That way, we’d be able to tell 10 great stories of products and services making enterprises run better—and we could showcase another 10 stories of consultancies, law firms, agencies, and the like that have brought their clients the big idea that helped transform their business. In this spirit, we encourage you to think strategically about where you apply. There are categories that receive more submission interest than others. If you’re an AI company, for example, and have something special, by all means, apply to our Artificial Intelligence list. But if your AI is, for example, being deployed to improve how athletes train for their sport, consider the Sports category as well. The novel application of your tech could assist you in standing out among submissions that aren’t all also artificial intelligence programs.

To bring it back to my Super Bowl analogy, sometimes you want to bowl over the competition with your brilliance. Other times you want to make a winning play in a part of the field that’s open for you. But whatever you do, don’t forget to apply by September 23.