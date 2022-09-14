Starbucks espresso recall: 7 states where the drink has potential metal fragment contamination

Residents in seven states will want to check if their pre-packaged Starbucks drink is one that is potentially contaminated with metal fragments. The drink in question is the 15-ounce version of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverage.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 221 cases of the drink are being recalled. Each case has twelve 15 oz. bottles of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot. The states where the affected beverages were sold are:

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Oklahoma

Texas

Customers who think they may have bought the beverages are urged to check to confirm. PepsiCo, which makes the beverages, told USA Today that the affected units have a “best buy” date of March 20, 2023. While the recall started on August 15, the FDA did not make the news public until September 8.