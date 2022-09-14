advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:45 am

Starbucks espresso recall: 7 states where the drink has potential metal fragment contamination

221 cases of the 15-ounce Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink are being recalled due to “possible contamination by foreign material.”

Starbucks espresso recall: 7 states where the drink has potential metal fragment contamination
[Source Images: Kaique Rocha/Pexels; vedanti/Pexels]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Residents in seven states will want to check if their pre-packaged Starbucks drink is one that is potentially contaminated with metal fragments. The drink in question is the 15-ounce version of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverage.

advertisement

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 221 cases of the drink are being recalled. Each case has twelve 15 oz. bottles of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot. The states where the affected beverages were sold are:

  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Oklahoma
  • Texas

Customers who think they may have bought the beverages are urged to check to confirm. PepsiCo, which makes the beverages, told USA Today that the affected units have a “best buy” date of March 20, 2023. While the recall started on August 15, the FDA did not make the news public until September 8.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

More

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life