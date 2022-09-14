U.S. railroad strike: What you need to know as unions and freight rail operators enter last-ditch talks

Today representatives from two of America’s largest railroad worker unions will head into talks with rail bosses as the threat of massive strike action nears, reports CNN. The union representatives and rail bosses will meet with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who hopes a strike can be averted. If not, the continuing dispute could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day. Here’s what you need to know about the potential U.S. railroad strike.
- What’s happening? Freight railroad workers may strike this weekend if they and the rail companies cannot agree to the terms of a new contract.
- What is the main point of contention between railroad workers and companies? As one might expect, the disputes involve pay. However, working conditions are also a major point of disagreement, particularly around sick leave. As Dennis Pierce, president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), told The Washington Post: “All we’re asking is folks to be able to go to routine doctor’s visits without pay, but they have refused to accept our proposals. The average American would not know that we get fired for going to the doctor. This one thing has our members most enraged. We have guys who were punished for taking time off for a heart attack and covid. It’s inhumane.”
- Are all rail unions involved? No. While other railroad unions have reached agreements with rail companies, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union and SMART Transportation Division union have not. If those two unions do strike, up to 60,000 union members are likely to join the picket lines.
- What happens if the rail unions strike? Freight and shipping across America will be dramatically impacted. As CNN notes, 30% of America’s freight is shipped by rail. Perishable foods could spoil, resulting in fewer fresh produce on the shelves and heating fuel bound for homes and businesses could sit on the tracks. This is in addition to the strike affecting other supply chains across the nation, which could lead to empty shelves.
- Would Amtrak services be disrupted? While Amtrak workers are not striking, Amtrak services would be disrupted. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce executive vice president and chief policy officer, Neil L. Bradley, told CNN that Amtrak would be forced to halt service in 46 states, which would affect about 12.2 million riders daily. Amtrak says it will attempt to notify travelers at least 24 hours in advance if their service is canceled.
- Has there been a U.S. rail strike like this before? Yes, the last one happened 30 years ago. As the Washington Post reports, the impact on the country was so severe that just three days into the strike Congress had to intervene.
- How is the White House reacting to this? The Biden administration has been busy making contingency plans to get freight across the country in other ways should the strike occur. As a White House official told CNN, “The White House is working with other modes of transportation (including shippers, truckers, air freight) to see how they can step in and keep goods moving, in case of a rail shutdown.” The administration is also urging unions and rail bosses to come to the table for discussions, hence the meeting scheduled for today with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.
- When will the strike begin? If unions and rail bosses can’t come to an agreement, workers will be able to start striking one minute after midnight on Friday. So the strike could officially begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.