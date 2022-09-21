Why CEOs can’t afford to ignore the midterms

The role of CEO may be more important than ever. With the midterm election on the horizon, they will face a number of crucial issues–and a public that is paying attention.

The 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer found that people continue to trust their employer more than government, media, NGOs or business themselves, solidifying a four-year trend. That puts business leaders at the helm, navigating political waters fraught with challenges, including the climate crisis and abortion access.

“You’re going to see even more pressure on CEOs,” Susan Molinari, former VP of Public Policy for the Americas at Google and a former U.S. Congresswoman, said on a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival Tuesday. “We see right now with Disney in Florida. Who would ever think that Disney would be in the hairs of politics in Florida?”

It’s not unusual for political and social issues to seep into the workplace, and employees will often choose to work for that align with their beliefs and values. Now, Jen Stark, co-director of the Center for Business and Social Justice, says the center has heard from more and more CEOs who are considering how they can engage in advocacy behind the scenes and in the public view.