China moon mineral discovery: Here’s why Changesite-(Y) could fuel a gold rush for lunar mining

The crystal mineral was identified by scientists at the Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology, and has been dubbed “Changesite-(Y),” after Chang’e, China’s mythological goddess of the moon. Sharing the namesake is China’s first lunar sample-gathering rover, Chang’e 5, which collected the dust in the winter of 2020.

The crystal, which appears as a colorless, transparent column with a radius of just 10 microns, could prove to be a gold mine for the future of space exploration—or at least, a form of lunar gold that countries will rush to mine. Its chemical composition contains helium-3, a heavier isotope of helium that has existed naturally within the earth’s crust since primordial times, but has slowly escaped into outer space over the epochs, now becoming exceedingly rare on our planet. Helium-3 is believed to be a valuable source of nuclear fusion energy—and one that also avoids the terrifying side effect of turning its surroundings radioactive. On the moon, it’s thought to exist in abundance, swept into the regolith by billions of years of solar winds.

The discovery makes China the third country to identify a new lunar mineral, behind the United States and the formerly Soviet Russia. And in doing so, it signals a shifting dynamic in the 21st century’s space race, as China seeks to join the two historic superpowers in the quest to colonize the skies. While the country has lagged thus far—deploying its first moon rover decades after its predecessors—it has supercharged its efforts in recent years, launching its pioneer space station last spring. On Saturday, inspired by the Changesite discovery, Beijing’s National Space Administration revealed it would send three orbiters to the moon over the next 10 years. Meanwhile, the agency’s heralded Mars rover, launched in July 2020, rivals NASA’s own efforts on the Red Planet.