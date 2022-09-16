6 qualities that will get you hired, no matter the job

If you want to land that job, no matter your industry or career stage, you’ll need to convey certain standout qualities.

“If you read the job ads,” Forbes columnist Liz Ryan writes, “you’d think that employers are strictly looking for people with very specific types of experience.” But “once you get to a job interview, the whole picture changes. Employers are looking for qualities in their new hires that are never listed in the job ad.” What are these standout qualities? And how can you express them with your language and the stories you tell? Here’s what you should consider: 1. AUTHENTICITY The first, and most important, quality for a job seeker is authenticity. No other quality matters unless you are believable. And that means believing in yourself and showing your genuine qualities that will serve you well in that desired position.

“I want to find out more about the candidate personally, and I find there is often this wall, and people are not letting me see who they really are,” says senior recruiter Amanda Luthra. “This is true as much with digital communications and traditional face-to-face interviews. People need to think more about who they are and avoid canned responses.” 2. POSITIVITY One firm, Harqen, which supports companies in their hiring activities, analyzes job candidates on a positivity index from +5 to -5. If you use words like “absolutely,” “astonishing,” and “love” you’ll get high marks. Words like “terrible” will put you on the low end of that positivity scale. So do your research and tell the interviewer what you love about the company you’re applying to, what inspires you about its culture, and what stands out as exciting about the job you are applying for. Even asking the recruiter or hiring manager what she likes about the company will trigger more positive vibes. And make sure to shine a positive light on your present company and your current job. No one wants to hire someone who is a complainer.

3. CONFIDENCE Confidence is a key quality for job seekers. We think of it as coming from “smarts,” but in fact, for a job seeker, confidence comes from focus and preparation. If you focus your job search, you will project confidence, knowing that there is a good fit with this role and what you bring. So only apply to those positions for which you see a good fit. If you aren’t sure this is the right role, you’ll project uncertainty. Confidence also comes from deep preparation before your interviews. Research the job and the company. Decide why you are a standout candidate for the job. Then—and here’s the secret—write down your talking points, polish them, rehearse them, and internalize them. This way you won’t hem and haw in the interview, but you’ll know exactly what narrative you want to deliver.

4. PASSION Successful job seekers typically exude passion. We’re drawn to people who give us energy—people who are upbeat and enthusiastic. To show your enthusiasm, talk about your passion to build your career, to contribute to the world, to excel in the job you’re applying for and the opportunity it provides. Show your enthusiasm for the company that’s interviewing you. In your written communications, use words that convey passion and deep interest. Use expressions like “I am keen to make a contribution,” “I have always been interested in . . .,” “the team interviewing me would be fun to work with,” “I would like to add value and promote engagement,” and “I will eagerly await next steps.” Body language, too, is important in showing passion. Have a warm expression on your face, an inner smile, strong eye contact, and open, animated gestures. Align your body with that of the interviewer. Don’t turn away or slump in your chair. Stay tall and show stature.

5. IMPACT It’s important to showcase your accomplishments if you want to impress a prospective employer. Don’t just talk about the jobs you held, but explain the impact you had in those roles. Explain how you turned a challenging situation into big win, how you led a team to achieve something, how you showed the new firm that you are the effective leader they will be looking for. As you prepare for your interviews, think of two or three stories that exemplify your impact. Practice them so they are smooth and compelling. And be sure to lace your story with some good numbers—quantifiable results that show your impact—including sales figures, team size, and financial results. Don’t be afraid to toot your own horn; just be careful to emphasize that the successes you describe were a team effort. Avoid too many “I’s,” “my’s,” and “me’s.”

6. GRATITUDE The final quality that is a must for job seekers is gratitude. I have helped many candidates get their coveted jobs. And I would go out of my way to help anyone who has thanked me. But that is not everyone. So, if anyone helps you along the path of your job search, write and thank them. A handwritten note is best, but a warm, appreciative email is also acceptable. Write to those you network with, those you interview with, anyone who has provided guidance. Even companies that have said “no” deserve a reply. Who knows: They might rethink their decision or approach you next time.