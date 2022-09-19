How to train your brain to deal with regret more effectively

Regret is a human emotion—something most of us will experience throughout our lives. But all regret isn’t the same. There are actually two kinds of regret: the kind you experience when you reflect on actions you took that went badly, and the regret you feel when you reflect on the things you did not do. As you get older, the things you did not do tend to loom larger compared to regrets about the dumb things you did. For instance, you might feel regret over not taking a certain job that was offered to you, or deciding not to go back to school.

Here are three things to think about when you rue the path you did not choose: How green is your grass? Often, you feel regret when things aren’t going well. You’re having a bad week at work, and you think of the other things you could be doing right now that wouldn’t have that problem. You check social media and see a friend in another industry getting a promotion, and it makes you feel bad about your own situation. You have a falling out with a colleague or your boss and feel like you would have been better off if you were doing something else. When you are feeling bad about yourself and your situation, it influences both what you notice in the world and how you interpret the things going on around you. You are more likely to see more problems at work when you’re already feeling bad about some difficulties. In addition, you give the worst possible interpretation to situations when you’re feeling lousy. If your boss hasn’t emailed you back about a project, you assume they are mad at you, rather than that they’re busy and haven’t been able to get to their inbox yet.

As comforting as it may be to assume that your life would have been rosier if you had only taken a different career path, you should start by taking a clearer look at the path you’re on. Are you really that dissatisfied with your work, or are you just having a rough patch? Are you overlooking some of your successes, ignoring some of the great colleagues you have, or skipping over some of the perks of your current job? Spend some time thinking about what makes your current career path a good one. And remember that it is easy to think only about the wonderful things that may have happened if you had done something else. But, every job has its travails. No matter what you do, you’ll have some periods of struggle. Don’t assume that if you had made different choices, you would have avoided any work-related difficulties. It isn’t actually too late Of course, if you look soberly at your current career and feel like you are stuck in a rut, it’s worth recognizing that you can always take steps to change your situation. Even if you have responsibilities that prevent you from leaving your job right now, you can start preparing for a different future. Take some classes at a local college or university. Talk to friends and colleagues who are doing jobs you’d like to try and find out more about what their firms are looking for in new hires.

Taking steps toward a new path can also make you feel better in the short-term. It can add to the pain if you also feel like there is nothing you can do about it. Knowing that you have options that you can exercise when you want can make the present more bearable as you prepare for the future. Do some mental time travel One of the sources of work regret comes from choices you made where you elected not to take an opportunity. Often, when given the chance to take on a new role or job, we focus on the skills we do not yet have. It is natural to assume that someone else will be better qualified for the role and it should be given to that person instead. As a result, we close off a path that was opened. The next time that one of these chances comes your way, try a different exercise. Project yourself into the future and look back on this moment. Ask yourself if you think you might regret not having tried something new. If you think this is an opportunity you will later regret missing, then use that as a strong reason to accept the offer, even if you don’t feel completely ready to take it on.

This ability for mental time travel is generally useful when thinking about potential regrets. Periodically, it is valuable to imagine yourself toward the end of your life looking back on what you have done. Ask yourself whether there are things you would regret not having done. If so, add those activities to your plans while you still have the chance.