Is the Net Promoter Score dead? Why it may be time to look beyond this metric

Since its development nearly two decades ago, the Net Promoter Score (NPS) has been used by organizations around the world as the definitive metric for customer success. But times have changed, and the customer experience has become more complex. Many CX leaders are looking for ways to see across the entire customer journey—a recent study from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services sponsored by Genesys found that more than 80% of organizations believe this is critical to their business strategy. Unfortunately, NPS, a metric that typically is a generalized response to a customer’s experience taken after a transaction, isn’t able to see the nuances of the customer journey, leading some to wonder if NPS is still worth the effort.

It’s not a surprising question when you consider technology can now dynamically measure the overall experience journey, shedding light on where customer loyalty is won or lost, often as it happens. That means more opportunities to fine-tune individual moments and ensure no customer ends an interaction feeling frustrated or unheard. TECHNOLOGY AND CX OPERATIONS While many organizations are integrating technology into their measurement strategies, including more than half deploying automation, I believe there is still a vast opportunity that has been left untapped. Notably, more than 80% of organizations have yet to adopt AI or predictive routing for CX measurement. I suspect many are hesitant to adopt these technologies because they consider the challenges of employing them operationally, rather than through the perspective of what they can tell them based on customer data. However, the tides are turning—according to a study by the Economist Group and sponsored by Genesys, more than two-thirds of organizations consider AI to be a critical part of their CX operations in the coming years.

The timing couldn’t be more crucial. With a shift in behavior, where consumers pick and choose how they interact with a company in the digital or physical worlds based on what works best for them in the moment, a substantial increase in digitalized experiences has exponentially multiplied the amount of data that can feed into these technologies. But it also adds another layer of complexity to CX measurement that challenges the value of NPS. Take for example a customer who initiates an experience via online chat support, but later transitions to a phone conversation—the resulting NPS score will be sent to the point where the transaction ended—the call center team. This leaves the online team in the dark on how to measure that customer’s experience and can deliver skewed results to the call center. I believe measurement tools should be as flexible as customers’ engagement behaviors—they should be “phygital.” CONNECTING CX MEASUREMENT ACROSS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL CHANNELS Understanding what takes place across the customer journey, despite which or how many channels it takes place across, is a key element to seamlessly connecting customers’ digital and physical interactions. While leaders in measuring customer experience are drastically outpacing their counterparts when it comes to getting this right, the vast majority of organizations have a long way to go. According to the Harvard Business Review Analytic Services study, only 21% of organizations considered to be in the middle of the pack along with a shocking 7% of laggards felt they had a good understanding of customer experiences across both digital and physical channels. I believe it’s clear that more emphasis needs to be placed on bringing the measurement of these journeys together to meet the expectations of today’s customers.

Accessing the valuable trove of data customers leave behind along their phygital journeys through technologies like AI and orchestration can lead to richer insights and clearer views into key points in the customer journey in real time. Things like the length of time customers spend on chat before requesting a call from an agent, the tone in their social media engagement, or the cumulation of behaviors across touchpoints over time can all reveal important insights and guide strategies better than traditional surveys. In fact, organizations looking at a wider range of metrics and using the latest technology for measurement may be better able to use the insights to inform strategy and planning, identify root causes of customer frustration, and drive better business outcomes. NPS can still be valuable as a way to see if you are meeting the expectations of consumers—when the results are positive. It’s when the results aren’t where they should be that NPS falls short, indicating something is broken but giving little insights as to where along the way the experience faltered. I believe today’s customer journey has become too complex and nuanced for this measurement to handle on its own. Businesses face the challenge of seamlessly bringing together the customer experience, and they can’t do that without being able to see the entire journey. To understand where efforts will be the most impactful to create experiences that result in lifelong customers, I believe it’s time to look beyond this metric. Janelle Dieken is Senior Vice President of Content Marketing and Thought Leadership at Genesys.