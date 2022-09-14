This is how we can all drive positive change for U.S. workers

We have an opportunity to restore confidence in the American dream and an opportunity to rebuild a vibrant middle class. But it will take leadership and courage. It will take action from each one of us to support that courage. We can do so by practicing what’s called “collective consumerism.” In doing so, we can help bring much-needed balance back to our economy.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Workers now have reflected with increased clarity about the impact of commute and daycare costs eating into their wages, the pain resulting from unpredictable shift schedules, their share of wages compared to executives and shareholders, and the need for more upskilling resources to pave the road for a better tomorrow. And so, in the absence of material change, they have reopened interest in unions to accelerate the changes we all know are needed. Here is our opportunity: not for more conflict but for success via collaboration. The 20th-century playbook of collective bargaining to essentially harness capitalism to balance capitalism by wielding a stick (threatening blockage to means of production) won’t prove a sufficient tool set in a 21st century rife with automation and outsourcing. But is that approach even necessary with today’s shared goals? Today C-suites are not calling the Pinkertons to bust heads in a picket line. They are signing pledges of solidarity to balance inequities in the system. Let us not just hold them to account; let us roll up our sleeves and help them get it done.

advertisement

To achieve economic balance in this era, we need a new tool. We need collective consumerism. Put simply, collective consumerism empowers consumers to drive positive change for U.S. workers by favoring businesses that treat their employees well. Harness the collective discretionary spending of America’s workers on everything from fast food to major appliances and direct it to “good employers” (those whose policies clearly value workers). As good employers see their market share grow, competitors will be forced to improve working conditions and benefits for their own employees simply to compete. We too can use capitalism to balance capitalism but this time with a carrot, not a stick.

advertisement

This is a proven method of change. Being thoughtful about where we spend our consumer dollars (and where we invest our savings) can have an impact—if we do it collectively. A recent McKinsey & Co. study offers strong support for this notion. A major concern for many younger survey respondents is that companies be transparent and show they put people before profits, including employees. We have seen this tactic effectively gain traction with other aspects of stakeholder capitalism, namely with environmental initiatives. Now it is the workers’ turn. Unions, CEOs, and governments all see the same problem and wish to solve it. Now is the time. There will be more work ahead on helping us all know which companies are leading the charge. Jobcase is among the companies moving forward with this advocacy, but you need not wait to get started today. If you are an employer and want to better walk the walk a good first step might be to visit JFF’s construct on how to value workers better.

advertisement

If you wish to begin spending your consumer dollars with worker-friendly employers, you might begin with a perusal of the employers Just Capital ranks as leading companies in this area, or simply read headlines for who is announcing worker-friendly policies this week. For me, I think I’ll stop by Lowes this weekend, after seeing that it announced $55 million for inflation bonuses to their workers and I just might buy a Mod pizza since they are so good at giving second chances to formerly incarcerated citizens. It starts with each of us. Join us. Practice collective consumerism. Let’s help the good employers win and rebuild our middle class and the American dream.

advertisement

Fred Goff is the founder and CEO of Jobcase, an online platform that helps millions of working people find community support, self-improvement tools, and jobs.