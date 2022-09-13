Sesame Workshop media and education executive decamps for Chicago’s famed Second City

The Second City, the storied live-theater troupe that for decades has served as a star-making springboard for comedy talent—and often a gateway to Saturday Night Live—has announced a new chief executive officer.

Ed Wells, most recently the head of media and education at Sesame Workshop, took the top job at The Second City last week, the company announced today. He is tasked with revitalizing a brand that was badly damaged during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, both due to extended closures of live theaters and as a result of controversies over its treatment of Black performers, who alleged a culture of discrimination and abuse in an open letter in 2020. In June of that year, Andrew Alexander, its longtime CEO, resigned, and the company made a vow to change its ways.

Wells brings a versatile mix of experience in live events, consumer products, and global media, having been responsible for broadening Sesame Workshop’s international ambitions in regions such as Europe, Japan, China, and Latin America. He’s also served in leadership roles at Viacom and WWE.