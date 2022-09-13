Instagram stories not muted: Here’s what’s going on and why the sound keeps playing on silent

Instagram users are growing increasingly annoyed at a persistent bug that allows Instagram Stories to play sound even when their phone is on mute. The problem began appearing late last week, according to reports on social media, and at first many thought the seemingly unmutable IG Stories was a new “feature” of the app the company added to make it more akin to TikTok (something Instagram parent Meta is keen to do).

But last Friday, Meta told Newsweek the muting issue is a bug, not a feature, and is limited to iOS users:

“Due to a bug, some iOS users are experiencing an issue where sound is automatically on when viewing Stories–we’re working to fix the issue as soon as possible.”

As the bug was first reported last week, it appears that it’s not connected to Apple’s new iOS 16 operating system, released yesterday, and is indeed an issue with the Instagram app itself. On Monday, Meta confirmed to Fast Company that the Instagram stories issue was indeed a bug and that the company was counting to work on a fix. But as of Tuesday morning, the frustration of IG users continues as the bug still persists, as evident by numerous complaints on social media.