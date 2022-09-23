Streaming 2.0: New business models emerge as streamers battle for sustainability

Adapt or perish may be the new motto for on-demand streaming services. Entertainment platforms are facing an economic downturn that is accelerating changes that were already underway in the way we consume media. The question for traditional providers like Netflix and Hulu, as well as newer players such as Peacock and Paramount+, is not only what content will continue to lure consumers but how it will be priced and delivered.

advertisement

advertisement

As economic challenges grow, consumers are more aggressively finding workarounds to keep access to content at the expense of providers’ bottom line—and their creativity extends well beyond password sharing. Deloitte’s latest Digital Media Trends survey found that younger generations are putting their favorite shows on rotation as part of a “churning and returning” strategy. These and many other “creative consumption” strategies are exacerbating the challenges already faced by streamers in a business that has yet, despite massive growth, proven to be lucrative for even the largest providers. After experiencing a subscriber boom at the onset of the pandemic, we are now in the middle of a binge-bust pendulum swing. CNN Plus was one of the first major casualties, with its new parent company pulling the plug on its streaming service barely three weeks after launching and having outlaid $300 million. While most of the major streaming services are still very much alive and are likely to remain that way in some form or another, at least in the short- to medium-term, it is now clear to everyone following the industry that the streaming model faces serious challenges and must be adapted in order to sustain itself. As streamers work to enhance their bottom lines, consumers will see many changes to their services—not all of which will be popular.

advertisement

STREAMING SERVICES INTRODUCE THEIR OWN BRAND OF SHRINKFLATION The business model of on-demand streaming services had already evolved, even before the economic burden of rising gas prices and inflation. Netflix recently announced its plans to offer a lower-tier, ad-supported subscription by the end of 2022. Disney has also announced its plans for ad-supported tiers, as well as price increases for viewers who want to stay commercial-free. The price of ad-free Disney+ will be increasing by a whopping 38%, while ad-free Hulu will be increasing by 15%. The move to ad-supported models will soften the blow a bit by providing those customers with the opportunity to avoid some of these increases—so long as they’re willing to start tolerating commercials. And advertising video-on-demand services (AVODs) such as these are here to stay. While Netflix had always vowed to stay ad-free, its economic challenges have resulted in a now very public pursuit of an ad-based tier. This shouldn’t surprise anyone as Comscore reported that ad-supported streaming grew at a much faster rate than subscription-based streaming (SVOD) between 2020 and 2022. These models should help streamers reduce churn, especially as consumer spending is coming under increased pressure. A Deloitte report found that some customers who were considering canceling could be convinced to stay if the cost of an annual subscription was lowered in exchange for a willingness to watch more ads.

advertisement

SOBERING UP AFTER THE BINGE The rise of the ad-supported model is not the only major change to which consumers need to adapt. Releasing an entire season of shows that hook consumers into marathon sessions is looking less sustainable by the day. “The binge,” which once defined the industry for many consumers, may be on its last legs as this practice pressures streamers into creating a seemingly infinite amount of new content in order to stave off subscriber churn. Companies like Hulu, Disney, Apple, Peacock, and Paramount+ all feature episodic models that keep consumers coming back for more. Even Netflix and Prime have begun tinkering with the binge model in order to stretch the impact of the billions they invest in new content each year. As it turns out, binging was a great innovation that paved the way to the meteoric growth in streaming, but its days as the prime content delivery mechanism are almost certainly numbered, and soon episodic releases of content will be the norm in streaming just as it was in cable television and broadcast before it. While some consumers may not care for this change, it does have one major benefit for consumers—and arguably society as a whole—because the return to traditional episodic viewing will lead us back to a more social television experience. THE RETURN OF SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT

advertisement

Younger generations are accustomed to social sharing as part of their daily lives, and offering these digital natives forums in which to discuss their TV experience is another way to dial up consumer engagement and reduce churn. While on-demand services and their emphasis on individual choice enable every viewer to consume what they want when they want it, such personal customization completely disrupts the social sharing that used to be a core part of our TV-viewing experience. With the exception of the occasional event-based TV, most Gen Zers have not known this experience, making TV one of the only experiences in their lives that has not been particularly social. In this way, the return to episodic viewing will be a good thing for the industry and consumers, even if it at first meets with strong resistance from the latter. Among our Likewise communities, for example, consumers are eager to recommend, share, and review what they’re watching, especially now that they can count on the fact that many others experienced it at around the same time.

advertisement

ADAPTATION IS SURVIVAL Streaming services are adapting in order to survive, and those changes will impact how viewers consume content. The return to advertising and episodic content releases are fait accompli and will be the norm for the majority of consumers in the new streaming world, even if such changes are unwelcome. On the plus side, we will also see increased sharing of the TV experience, something that is a win for consumers, even if its return at first goes unnoticed by most. Co-founder and CEO of Likewise, a start-up focused on providing consumers with their own media and entertainment companion.