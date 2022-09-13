What most discussions of ‘quiet quitting’ get wrong, according to a cognitive scientist

The latest buzzword related to work dissatisfaction is “quiet quitting.” The concept is simple: When you get hired, you have a job description that defines the particular tasks you are supposed to accomplish. Over time, that description may get modified by your supervisor. If you do only those things that are part of your job description and nothing that goes above and beyond, you’re quiet quitting.

The reason this concept gets thrown around at all, is because most people do end up engaging more deeply in their jobs than just what is strictly on their job description. They find tasks that need to be completed they weren’t assigned and just do them. There are lots of reasons why people put in more effort. They may just feel that someone has to do it. They may want to get recognition that may lead to later to a promotion. They may feel significant obligations to serve customers and clients, even if it requires more effort than the job description lays out. What is missing from nearly all of the discussions of quiet quitting I have seen so far is that they don’t discuss the relationship between this behavior and the relationship between employer and employee. Research suggests that there are three types of relationships most people engage in most frequently: family, neighbors, and strangers. Family involves deep bonds and frequent interaction. Family members often give to each other as needed and take what they require without keeping score. In contrast, strangers are people who do not know each other well at all and have a low level of trust. That means every transaction has to be settled up in the moment. Neighbors have a higher level of trust created from a series of positive interactions, and can settle up their transactions over time rather than in the moment.

The reason these relationships matter is because healthy organizations function as neighborhoods. There is trust between employers and employees. Employers build that trust by investing in employees’ careers and creating opportunities for success, enjoyment, and advancement. Employees in these firms often go beyond the tasks on their job description, because they believe in the mission of the organization and believe that the organization will ensure they are well taken care of in the long run. Quiet quitting is a form of interaction that is characteristic of strangers. When there is a low level of trust between the organization and the employee, then it makes sense that employees will do only the minimal amount of work required to keep their job. An organization that has no deeper mission will lead their employees to do the minimum. An organization that mistreats its workers and demonstrates actively that they are not interested in career development will similarly influence employees to stick to the bare job description. So, some quiet quitting is an indication that the organization has not fulfilled its obligations to be a good neighbor. On the other hand, the decision to quiet quit in an organization that has been a good neighbor in the past has a different consequence. Here, the organization has created a good neighborhood and has invested in the future of the people who work for them. In this case, there are risks. One possibility is that this will just lead the “quitter” to get mediocre evaluations and get stuck in a dead-end job.

If this attitude spreads among many employees, though, it can lead management to feel like its efforts to create a longer-term relationship with employees are not working, which can sour the overall work relationship. It can take an organization that was working as a neighborhood and drive it toward a collection of strangers. If you have resonated with the concept of quiet quitting when you have seen it discussed in the media, you should take a step back and ask yourself why it lands well with you. If it reflects that the organization you work for isn’t that trustworthy, then you may be having a natural reaction to the environment your employer has created. You might ultimately want to find a more inspiring employer. But if you’re enjoying the balance your work life has created, then perhaps you can continue on in this mode. If your employer has done a lot to earn your trust, but you’re just not enthused about putting in additional effort, you might think more about what is driving your dissatisfaction with work. If you’re just tired of the work you do, it might be time for a break. Consider reducing your hours or taking some mental health days. Ultimately, you might find that good, old-fashioned quitting might be a better solution than quiet quitting.