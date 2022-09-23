Go global: How to be an effective international executive

Most of my jobs have either been with international companies or in roles within US firms that had a global responsibility. It’s been a steep—but rewarding—learning curve, finding out how to negotiate being an American executive, with a more worldly remit.

This isn’t a unique challenge. In her book, The Culture Map, Professor Erin Meyer states, “Globalization has led to the rapid connection of internationally based employees from all levels of multinational companies, [yet] most managers have little understanding of how local culture impacts global interaction.” I concur with this. These days, I’m always happy to offer a few pointers to those who are embarking on a new role, racking up the air miles, and landing in a foreign land with jet lag, a laptop, and an expectant group of local team members. INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE FEELS DIFFERENT

My first professional experience abroad was in Canada when I was part of the Whirlpool team at the digital agency Digitas. I know Canada is not far, but it is a different country, in so many ways. It was my first exposure to colleagues who talked openly about clocking off at a reasonable hour and not working weekends. Coming from the US, where working 24/7 is a badge of honor, I was shocked. However, I noticed my Canadian team members were both relaxed and wildly successful, and I soon realized there was a different (and better!) way of working and living. This experience put me in good stead when I first traveled to Asia. US execs tend to lump APAC [Asia-Pacific Region] teams under a one-size-fits-all understanding. Big mistake. Throughout my career, both at Netflix and Koala, I’ve had the opportunity to work with incredible people in places like Singapore, Korea, and Japan. The cultural assumptions around work/life integration were so different in each place and I had to respect that. As I see it, the challenge is how to build a global company culture that is respectful and inviting of local experience and nuances. Identifying these differences, as swiftly as possible, is key. Pre-flight, I immerse myself in research to get familiar with the region’s history, ideologies, and cultural touchstones. I need to get my references straight—to not say soccer, but Association Football in the Philippines and say KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) in Korea, rather than influencers.

As a gay man, I feel I have an advantage here. Those of us in the LGBTQIA+ community have had to get used to picking up clues and reading the room to survive and thrive inside the heteronormative mainstream culture. I recently gave a speech in Australia, at Mumbrella 360, and front-loaded my remarks with some local color to both let the audience know I’d done my homework and to give them a chance to feel comfortable with me. As an American, it’s always crucial to demonstrate respect for the host nation and avoid any whiff of cultural imperialism. A little R.E.S.P.E.C.T. goes a long way, as Aretha Franklin pointed out. I’m always careful to run my assumptions through a local filter. When I was working in the entertainment practice at MXM, we were taking a US campaign into global distribution. The Brits let me know, in no uncertain terms, that our humor didn’t translate (and needed an extra “u” to boot). As a result, I started to shift my attitude to one of “teach me” and it helped. While at Netflix, I got the opportunity to work on the global campaign for Stranger Things (Season 3). Italy and France might be a one-hour flight away from each other, but had widely differing views on their interpretation of the creative required. I remember realizing that this was going to be a lot more complicated than we’d anticipated, but I rolled up my sleeves, dove back in with an open mind, and rethought my approach.

TACTICS So much of interpersonal relations is unspoken. I had to change the way I presented myself while traveling abroad. My language became more measured, full of purpose and clarity. I slowed right down—to help with comprehension, but also to improve my own absorption of what was going on in any given conversation. Everywhere I went, I (metaphorically) opened my head a little wider to let the information in. Travel is so good for the mind. I get incredibly inspired whenever I’m out of my comfort zone. I pride myself on my individuality, but I know I don’t always translate in the way I expect. For one thing, I’m tall—super tall (6 ft, 7 in). My wingspan is dramatic. In countries where personal space is prized, I had to use smaller gestures to avoid accidentally swiping someone. When I was an executive at Grindr, a colleague took me aside to give me a quick primer on color symbolism. I knew red was auspicious but had no idea white meant morality—or a lack of it, to be specific. I had to crack a joke with her. “How does paisley translate?” I asked. “Flowers are good,” she laughed. I now own a lot of paisley shirts.

Finally, when I’m next in Japan, I’ll remember to let the person in the room with the most seniority speak first. I’ll never forget the petrified look on everyone’s face when I breezed in, all American and congenial. Lesson learned. An understanding of power, prestige, respect, and unspoken codified rules of etiquette goes a long way in establishing a successful business relationship—wherever one may roam. Peter Sloterdyk is CMO of Athena, the mission-based service firm pairing Philippines-based EAs with C-Suite leaders across four continents.