Working from wherever, whenever, forever: Three predictions based on my company’s experience

Late in 2020, months into the pandemic-related disruptions of our normal ways of working, the company where I now serve as chief executive officer, Qumu Corporation, chose to implement a “work from wherever, whenever, forever” policy. We went all in, closing our offices in Minneapolis, London, San Francisco, and India and providing our hyper-distributed global team with the technology to enable our decision and embrace the future of work.

advertisement

advertisement

SOLVING FOR “WHENEVER” We established guidelines to help our people navigate, in particular, the “whenever” part of this new shift. We needed to better accommodate the new realities of work and personal lives that were suddenly very much more intertwined. Among other things, these guidelines promised no pre-scheduled internal meetings or conference calls on Fridays, set a “zero expectation of response” rule for emails received outside business hours in an employee’s location, and established a Slack channel devoted to wellness tips and tricks to help people manage work/life balance. Almost two years in now, I believe our embrace of “work from wherever, whenever, forever” has been a tremendous success for retention, recruitment, and overall employee engagement and satisfaction. The question now is, where to from here? Based on what we are seeing at Qumu, I’m making two predictions about what’s next for the workplace and one prediction about what’s next for our time away from work.

advertisement

1. THE RISE OF THE PURPOSE-BUILT DESTINATION FOR CORPORATE RETREATS No business leader I know would fully discount the value of the in-person gatherings that have become rarities in the last two-plus years. That said, it will be a long, long time before I willingly sign off on airfares and hotel rooms to bring people together only for hours of internal meetings in windowless conference rooms. I expect others share that view. That’s why I expect to see a rise in purpose-built destinations for corporate retreats. I’m envisioning campus, resort, or even wilderness settings that enable unique experiences that simply cannot be replicated in conventional meeting spaces or virtually. The place and its staff—which might include stellar educators, facilitators, and subject-matter experts—would be integral to the power of the experience. The emphasis would be on focused, intentional activities—uniquely possible because of the site and its staff—that would generate unprecedented engagement and unforgettable insights.

advertisement

Imagine, for example, a team-building session in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, held during the summer run of the Grand Teton Music Festival. Spectacular scenery for outdoor activities by day, amazing music afternoons and evenings, and a chance to learn from virtuoso musicians from around the world about how to work—and play—together. 2. THE END OF THE TYRANNY OF THE EMAIL INBOX I believe email is on its way out as a primary means of communication in the workplace. There are too many better alternatives to fit the medium to the message.

advertisement

Need a quick response to a specific question from another colleague? A text or instant message is probably better. An update to a project team? You likely have a Slack or Teams channel for that. Need to bring clarity to confusion around an issue? Pick up the phone, please. Want to send a call for action to colleagues across the organization? An asynchronous video message that can capture nonverbal cues, pitch, tone of voice, inflection, and demeanor can express so much more—and express it more effectively—than what is communicated by words on a screen. That’s why when our company needed to move quickly on some critical engineering hires, I didn’t send an email to remind our people of the healthy bonus available for referrals. I recorded and distributed a video message to underscore the importance and urgency. Email will not disappear from the business landscape. But I believe it is transitioning to being a mechanism for notifications rather than a means of communication. As for email’s role as “paper trail,” I expect to see remote teams embrace the other channels that are available to create the documentation essential to keep teams aligned, informed, and connected. 3. A REBIRTH FOR HOBBIES

advertisement

My third prediction is not about the workplace but about our time away from work. I believe the rise of remote work should be returning time to us if we are diligent about managing the intrusion of work into personal time. How much time? According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans spend about an hour a day commuting—and even more in major metro areas. What might we do with another five hours a week? I predict that we will relearn how to embrace the hobbies that bring us happiness and make us whole. While I know some find commuting time useful for transitioning—from home to work and vice versa—consider what you can do with that time when it is more fully under your control. Now there’s time to crack open that fat book, start that garden, pick up the guitar you abandoned in college, dig out the art supplies or knitting needles that used to be your go-to diversions, or just take the longer walk through the neighborhood that gets you to your 10,000 steps. I believe you will be a happier person for having indulged yourself for the hour or so you got back. And chances are, you’ll be a better colleague because of that. The debates regarding the merits of working fully remote or in some hybrid configuration of remote and in-office will continue for years. I welcome the dialogue. But I also expect that the greater personal freedom and fulfillment possible in a work-remote world are here to stay for knowledge workers and their employers. In fact, as my thoughts here about corporate retreat destinations, the end of email as a business communications channel, and a hobby renaissance suggest, I think we have only begun to sample the possibilities remote work opens.

advertisement

Rose Bentley is president and chief executive officer at Qumu Corporation.