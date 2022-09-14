7 updates your résumé needs now

Résumé-writing typically comes with a list of best practices. Tailor your résumé to the job. Focus on the impact you made instead of the tasks you performed. And, most of all, be sure it’s accurate and free of typos. A recent analysis by job search platform Adzuna found that meaning almost roughly two-thirds of résumés contained at least one mistake. More than 13% of the résumés analyzed contained five or more errors.

But, beyond that, there are a few more nuanced details that can make your résumé look modern—or dated, says career coach and résumé consultant Marjorie Sherlock. “The résumé has evolved as a marketing tool, driven by what the market is telling us,” she says. And much of what was expected even 10 years ago is “completely dead.” The risk of submitting a résumé that looks a little behind the times is what it says about you: Perhaps you’re not up on trends or how industries evolve, Sherlock explains. So, if it’s been a few years since you’ve updated your professional calling card, give it a look with these tips in mind. Rethink your contact information It may seem like your contact information section is standard, but experts say it’s time for a refresh. What’s out: street addresses aren’t necessary, Sherlock says. Your name, city, state, and zip code will suffice. Include a mobile phone that can receive texts, as more recruiters are reaching out that way.

Lewis says that using an older email platform like Hotmail or Yahoo! may make your résumé look dated. Consider switching to a more modern account such as Gmail. And keep the address professional, like some combination of your first and last names so recruiters and talent managers can quickly identify you. “Even worse than an old email address is an inappropriate moniker you thought sounded great as a teenager,” he says. Share your social proof Be sure to include your relevant links to appropriate social media and your online portfolio, Lewis says. “[Employers] will want or need to look up a candidate’s social media to find additional information that may not have been included in a one-page résumé,” he says. It’s also a good idea to personalize the profile URLs, which shows an added level of tech-savviness. “Not having a link to social media or an online portfolio/website in a résumé tells employers that a candidate may not be knowledgeable or savvy enough to know what the latest social media platforms are, and that can be detrimental for a candidate when applying for certain roles, including creative and marketing jobs,” he says.

Update your opening and closing Résumés have long had two relatively uniform elements: an objective and a line at the bottom offering references upon request. It’s time to rethink both, experts say. Once your résumé gets into the hands of someone involved in the hiring process you have six seconds or fewer to grab their attention, Sherlock says. So, make that first copy block a tailored summary statement of your value. “What do you do? Why do you do it? Who do you do it for? And what is the impact?” she says. Offering up your references isn’t necessary, however, says Paul Lewis, chief customer officer at Adzuna. “This is now a standard part of the hiring process and there’s no need to include this statement on a résumé,” he says. Plus, that frees up a little more space for your accomplishments. Get the format right While applicant tracking systems have come a long way, it’s still a good idea to avoid heavy graphics or tables to present information in your résumé, Sherlock says. And use one space after a period rather than two. (Word processing programs automatically adjust spacing—typewriters didn’t—so, there’s no need for the extra space.)

Be succinct Résumé consultant Donna Svei limits clients’ résumés to 700 to 800 words. “Very few recruiters and hiring managers want to read more than that,” she says. Similarly, she advises avoiding large blocks of text, which are hard to read, especially on mobile devices. People start losing interest after about four lines, she says. “Technology shifted résumés from paper to screens, and job seekers who haven’t adapted to the change with shorter paragraphs that are easier to read on screens look dated,” she says. Avoid trips down memory lane Periodically, it’s a good idea to cull the information you include on your résumé to keep it more focused on today. Since 2007, the pandemic and Great Recession have changed so much about work and the way things get done. Unless the experience is “stunningly relevant” to your goals, consider dropping it in favor of more recent and relevant experience. Awards, speeches, and publications older than about four years may be past their expiration date, she adds.

Replace personal details with impact At one time, it was common for a résumé to include details about family, interests, hobbies, and the like. That seems a little old-fashioned now, but Sherlock says it’s a good idea to list community involvement, volunteerism, or other activities that show a commitment to giving back. As Fast Company has previously reported, employers are more likely to hire people with volunteer experience on their résumé. Simple touches can make your résumé look up-to-date and current. And, as any job hunter knows, even a slight advantage in making a résumé more appealing is worthwhile.