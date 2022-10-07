3 ways to better lead remote, hybrid, and in-person teams—all at once

Many leaders are viewing their transitions to virtual work during the pandemic through rose-colored glasses. Research shows that while 69% believe they managed the shift to a remote or hybrid model successfully, less than half of their employees agree. That is a sizable disconnect, but it should not come as a surprise. In a new world of team dynamics, many circumstances were unfamiliar. But as working models permanently shift, 63% of employees surveyed say a radical change in leadership style is needed. Much of what leaders thought they knew is no longer applicable, and “forgetfulness” might be the most essential quality of an effective leader today. If you were a longstanding, successful leader in an in-person, pre-pandemic working model, but have not adapted your approach for remote and hybrid teams, it’s unlikely that you will motivate and empower your full scope of talent. Returning to old ways of working that were becoming outdated prior to the pandemic could set companies back when they should be focusing on further transforming the workplace and employee experience. The big question is: how do leaders capture the best of in-person, remote, and hybrid – all at once? 70% of their employees say it will require innovative new strategies. Here are three that companies can explore:

Reinventing work

If work today directly mirrors pre-pandemic life, it can be detrimental to employees that now have a very different view of what they want. Reinventing work starts with the model itself—a people-centered approach that fits within your specific business, offers new opportunities, and builds a culture of adaptability. That adaptability includes the workplace itself – with the right combination of in-person, remote, and hybrid that leverages technology and connectivity for better productivity, cost efficiency, and, most importantly, a stronger experience. Last but certainly not least, people must always be the priority – and companies investing in development and training programs to create career paths that empower their employees will reinvent a workforce that’s continuously learning and striving for more.

Flexible leadership for flexible talent

Just as one model (hybrid, remote, or in-person) won’t be the best fit for everyone, leadership styles can’t be one-size-fits-all when employees are stretched across these three settings. Tactics like more one-on-one conversations, frequent check-ins, and social activities can help, but none will be a silver-bullet solution on its own. Still, certain leadership qualities are more important than ever today, including trusting team members, being flexible to their needs, and communicating effectively. For companies to cultivate a positive experience that adds value to talent across all working models, leaders need to be willing to customize their styles to reach each subgroup of their teams most effectively.

An inclusive, engaged environment

Last year, 50% of workers said they wanted to make a career change, and the number of people quitting their jobs hit all-time highs. Two areas leaders should prioritize to prevent that from happening are inclusivity and engagement.



With team members in varied working models, it can be harder for leaders to ensure everyone feels included. Just 48% of employees surveyed by Capgemini in 2021 said their leaders made them feel included and heard during the COVID-19 crisis. To achieve inclusion, focus on clarity. When leaders effectively communicate expectations for projects and involve everyone across the team, specific groups won’t feel left out or held back based on the model of working they are operating within.



Measuring employee engagement has always been a challenge, but with three working models, finding one measurement structure that suits all might not be possible. In fact, according to leaders surveyed in Capgemini’s study, the top two leadership challenges during the pandemic were adapting to a stable hybrid model, and employee engagement. What works for those who are in person – such as free lunches and happy hours – may not be applicable for remote team members, while what appeals to remote teams like at-home office equipment may not be as relevant to hybrid employees who won’t use it as often. Instead of trying to make one approach work for all, companies that evaluate the appropriate ways to engage teams within each model will increase the relevance of those engagement efforts and provide the personalization their team members deserve.