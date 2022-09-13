This startup just raised $1 billion to build charging hubs for EV fleets

Tesla plans to begin delivering its first electric semi trucks later this year. Other electric big rigs are already on the road, joining electric delivery vans, and several more companies will soon launch other models. The number of commercial EVs keeps growing as companies with giant fleets, like Walmart and Amazon, begin to transition to zero-emissions transportation. That also means the growth of a new kind of startup: those that exist solely to manage charging fleets.

TeraWatt, a San Francisco-based startup, just raised more than $1 billion to build and run charging hubs for corporate EV fleets. The company calls itself a “full stack” solution, and provides land, chargers, on-site solar power and storage, and manages the whole system, including the massive demand on the grid when trucks or other electric vehicles charge. “That’s a really complex thing to build for customers who have been used to doing things like diesel procurement,” says TeraWatt CEO Neha Palmer, previously head of energy at Google. It’s also expensive: A single charger for a large truck can cost half a million dollars. TeraWatt owns the infrastructure, so companies can avoid the up-front cost of setting it up themselves. It’s focused on companies that face the most challenges with charging, such as those that need to charge vehicles more than once a day. (A company that makes deliveries during the day and can charge vehicles overnight can likely charge in its own garages.) The company couldn’t yet share details about the first sites it has in development, but says that it plans to work in strategic locations in both cities and near warehouses along highways. In a city, for example, a parking garage might be converted into a charging center with different floors dedicated to different customers, each with different needs for their vehicles. One early customer, Las Vegas-based Kaptyn, will work with TeraWatt to charge its fleet of electric taxis.

New incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act–up to a $40,000 tax credit for commercial zero-emissions medium and heavy-duty trucks–will help the number of electric trucks quickly grow, adding to demand that already existed as companies look for ways to cut emissions. The total cost of owning electric vehicles is also beginning to motivate companies to make the transition, Palmer says. “If you look at where the cost of diesel is right now, and the cost of electricity in most locations, you’re at cost parity per mile basis for some of these large vehicles,” she says. “And if you look at maintenance costs over time, that’s also looking much more positive.” Right now, large electric trucks are suited for shorter-distance trips, since the batteries last 200 or 300 miles before needed to be charged. For long-haul deliveries across the country, it’s more likely that fleets may use hydrogen fuel cell technology instead, which can go as far as 900 miles without refueling, and which can refuel much more quickly than a battery can charge. But “our conclusions are wherever a battery-electric truck can work, and have a reasonable total cost of ownership, it’s going to be the technology of choice,” says Mike Roeth, executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, an organization that studies the industry. And that means that startups like TeraWatt will continue to emerge. The company’s new billion-dollar investment, Palmer says, is only a fraction of what the industry will need. “We’re hearing that it will take a trillion dollars of investment into energy charging by 2040,” she says.