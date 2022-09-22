Why millennials are the change that the enterprise space needs

Millennials are a force to be reckoned with; as of 2020, they are now the largest living adult generation in the U.S. As a result, they have far-reaching influence throughout the enterprise space.

advertisement

advertisement

While there is no doubt that some of the improvements to customer experience have been made in the rush to digitization brought on by the pandemic, I believe millennial standards for interacting with the enterprise space are undeniably now leading the charge for positive change. Millennial expectations for how enterprises view and treat them have led to a heightened degree of personalization, accessibility, speed, and availability. THE MILLENNIAL DESIRE FOR ANYWHERE, ANYTIME Millennials prefer the convenience of being able to purchase goods and services wherever, whenever, and however they please. This means that products or services can be sold over social media, mobile apps, from a website, over the phone, and even by using analog methods such as buying from a brand representative or going to a brick-and-mortar store. A Marketing Dive survey stated that this trend is only slated to become more and more dominant with successive generations: 88% of people born after 1997 said that they want brand experiences to occur among digital and physical channels.

advertisement

advertisement

The customer journey does not stop there—even after purchasing a product or service, nearly 60% of Generation Z and millennials surveyed by NICE inContact stated that they “have used private social messaging for customer service.” This is crucial because it represents a different way than the “conventional” methods of contacting a business for a consumer inquiry through phone or email. One of the more prominent places where convenience is king is with the direct-to-consumer distribution model: According to Capgemini, 58% of millennials have ordered products directly from brands in the past six months. Accordingly, there has been a boom in companies that are making their products available directly to the consumer. In insurance, the direct-to-consumer industry nearly doubled in total worth between 2009-2019. In retail, this was manifested by a general rise in purchasing directly from international brands online in 2021: 52% of millennials surveyed by eShopWorld stated that they made direct-to-consumer, cross-border purchases. MILLENNIAL STANDARDS ARE HELPING IMPROVE ENTERPRISE CX

advertisement

I believe millennials are an undeniable contributor to the improved CX in the enterprise space because they are placing extra emphasis on service and accessibility, as opposed to just the product side of enterprise. In e-commerce, businesses can make sure their checkout process is simple—reducing the number of steps it takes to buy a product to as few as possible and introducing a purchase progress bar. In a survey of shoppers by Zebra Technologies, 75% of millennials stated that they “shopped in a store and left without a purchase only to end up buying the item online”—typically a much more streamlined process A commitment to diversity and accessibility is also important to millennials. In research from Accenture, 51% of younger millennials stated they would be more likely to make a purchase from a company that made a commitment to diversity and inclusion. In task management software, businesses can make sure users can easily differentiate between their various tasks and projects through color coordination. Ideally, there should be different choices for color schemes so that those who are colorblind can also use the platform easily. This is shown in the insurance sector with accelerated underwriting and personalization where a policy is more tailored to an individual consumer’s lifestyle as opposed to the standard industry barometers of BMI and age. Personalization in particular is important to millennials: According to a Salesforce report, 67% of millennials and Gen Zers expect offers from a company to always be personalized.

advertisement

I believe businesses risk experiencing increasing turnover if they ignore the millennial generation’s demands for exceptional customer experience. According to a Zendesk survey, 73% of millennials said they would be inclined to switch to a company’s competitor after having one negative customer experience. THE MILLENNIAL PARADIGM SHIFT As a result of a paradigm shift in how millennials interact with businesses while making purchases, as well as the realization that service is just as important as the product they are purchasing, I believe millennials are driving advancement in the enterprise sector. Enterprises should take heed of these millennial expectations and consider the customer experience to be as critical as the product itself. After all, what good is a quality product if you need to jump through hoops to reach it?

advertisement

Assaf Henkin is co-founder and president of Sproutt.