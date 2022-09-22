Strategic partnerships in health care services: An untapped resource for accelerating growth

I believe partnerships are one of health care’s most underdeveloped value-creation strategies, despite providing organizations with a rich ecosystem ripe with creative growth tactics.

As the health care market matures and continues to evolve, securing the right partnerships for scaling organizations is moving to the top of health leaders’ agendas across the nation. We’re finding that our clients at SCALE Healthcare, comprised of CEOs and physician leaders, are increasingly recognizing that partnerships can not only be a key accelerant for their growth, but also a necessary means for their organizations to keep up with health care’s changing needs. There’s a demand more than ever to raise the bar at health care practices as competition stiffens. Providers should continue to keep up the pace by proactively determining how and when they can drive improved performance by executing, operationalizing, and maintaining new relationships. Traditionally, we’ve seen that the primary driver of value creation in the health care space has been single specialty add-on acquisitions or new market acquisitions within the same industry, but partnerships can have many more benefits than this. They can help health care practices more effectively recruit patients, build more referral relationships, and drive growth across the business. And they can assist health care systems that are dealing with significant fragmentation to have more meaningful levels of consolidation.

According to our recent webinar on utilizing strategic partnerships, repeat and committed relationships between two different organizations create value that neither party would have been able to develop on their own. Therefore, when done right, strategic partnerships can result in a committed, recurring, and synergistic relationship between both organizations to create a strong off-market value proposition. KEY MARKET DRIVERS: THE CASE FOR FORMING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS Outside of scaling an organization for optimal growth, what external factor should physicians and health care CEOs consider when forming a strategic partnership? There are several key market drivers to think about.

First, there is a push more than ever for integrated health care services in the U.S. Seamless collaboration between different types of health care providers has continued to be a struggle for many organizations, and the need to effectively solve this issue continues to grow. Also, there is a drive in the market toward more vertical integration between payers and health care provider groups. And the growing pressure from employers and the government to orient fee-for-service practices to value-based principles should be taken into consideration. As the scope of what health care providers are expected to cover expands, so does the need for depth and breadth of coverage. At SCALE Healthcare, we don’t see the concept of partnerships as exclusive to large organizations. Smaller practices, or those at a local level, can also benefit greatly. There are many types of partnerships to consider that can benefit practices of any size. Some examples could include wholesale partners, vertically adjacent partners, horizontally adjacent partners, ancillary service partners, service provider partners, and strategic execution partners. SETTING GOALS WITH YOUR NEW PARTNERSHIP

Strategic partnerships don’t mean a 10% finder’s fee for sending business. It could be that the partner acts as spare capacity when needed or they help push business goals forward. If you send business to a third party and leave it at that, it is not a strategic partnership. But, if you send business to a third party to further your organization’s efforts in one area while your partner furthers theirs, it is strategic. How can your health care practice optimize a new partnership and what are some goals to consider? Success could look like: Creating a differentiated offering or establishing entrenchment through: Vertical integration, combining expertise to deliver more holistic, efficient, and better results Horizontal integration, such as combining primary care with dental or vascular health with podiatry

Achieving growth through consolidation of expertise in both your practices

Accessing an expanded distribution channel to reach new geographic markets

Improving performance results or solving for specific execution challenges

Growing patient volume or unlocking otherwise difficult-to-achieve organic growth

Solving specific execution challenges CREATING A NEW ECOSYSTEM THROUGH A PARTNERSHIP

The cobwebs around the status quo should be shaken loose every year. All businesses should regularly list everything they want to be good at and brainstorm how they can get there. These answers can help form strategic partnership endeavors. Next, list all the solutions strategic partnerships could be providing, such as reliability, brand development, or increased constituents. For every strategy, successful health care organizations should draw on an ecosystem of active parties. Think through which constituents in that ecosystem could be of value to your practice. Children don’t raise themselves, and strategic partnerships are the same. Recurring themes for discussion across partnerships could include:

How do you make yourself an attractive strategic partner?

How do you successfully identify, structure, and execute the partnership?

What does it take to successfully maintain the partnership?

What are the risks?

What does failure look like, what usually leads up to it, and how can we avoid it? Lastly, don’t forget that partnership should be a good fit, culturally, beyond measured financial gains. In my experience, the good strategic partners that will stand the test of time align well with your organization’s culture. Trust and reliability are critical. Both sides should listen, prioritize honesty, and share data to develop the best outcomes for patients. Successful partnerships will take work and commitment, but they can pay off and are one of the most important strategies in creating value and scaling your organization. There are many choices out there and ways to create value, but when done right, strategic partnerships can provide long-lasting benefits for businesses of all sizes. If you start by committing time and resources to your alliances, you can reap the rewards. Roy Bejarano is the Co-Founder and CEO of SCALE Healthcare, one of the nation’s premier healthcare management consulting firms.