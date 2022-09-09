See Morgan Stanley’s first-ever fashion collab—a banker bag from designer Rebecca Minkoff

The Museum of Natural History collaborated with Kith. Kentucky Fried Chicken collaborated with Crocs. Even the U.S. Postal Service collaborated with Forever 21.

And today, Morgan Stanley launches its first-ever fashion collaboration. The staid investment firm partnered with designer Rebecca Minkoff on reissuing her iconic “Banker Bag,” a structured bag reminiscent of the kind of bags that men in the finance industry have toted to work in their suits. The bag will be unveiled at Minkoff’s New York Fashion Week Show taking place today.

Alice Milligan, Morgan Stanley’s CMO, points out that while women have made strides across many industries, they are still underrepresented in the finance sector. The firm pursued this collaboration as part of its broader efforts to advocate for women and support their careers.

In a survey, Morgan Stanley found that less than 3% of women in finance owned a traditional banker bag, and over 50% said they felt it didn’t appeal to them in its current form. While suits and briefcases have been traditionally associated with male power in the corporate world, Milligan saw the Banker Bag as a way to symbolize female power in the workplace. “There’s a lot of overlap between Rebecca’s audience and ours,” says Milligan. “We thought this collaboration would resonate with strong, professional women.”