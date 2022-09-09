advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:30 am

Queen Elizabeth II: How newspaper front pages around the world covered the monarch’s passing

The Queen’s death dominates front pages across the globe. Here’s how the largest papers are covering her passing.

By Michael Grothaus3 minute Read

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom passed away. The monarch was 96 and one of the most universally loved public figures in the world. The queen ascended to the throne in 1952, making her reign 70 years–the longest of any monarch in recent history. Her son, the former Prince Charles, is now King Charles, having ascended to the throne upon her death.

advertisement
advertisement

Given Queen Elizabeth’s universal appeal and her unexpected passing, the death of the monarch is front page news around the world. Here’s how newspapers across the globe covered her passing.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

More

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life