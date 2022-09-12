Rethinking the brand-customer bond in a digital world

Modern marketers have more in common with their Mad Men-era ancestors than they may care to admit. Although today’s Don Drapers might be armed with an arsenal of adtech, they and their clients retain a decades-old divide between building brands—historically through full-page ads and Super Bowl spots—and driving performance by ensuring no penny or click is wasted in moving product. Together, these functions are known as the marketing funnel : potential customers enter at the top, entranced by advertising, and move down the funnel until digital tactics and targeted promotions separate them from their money. The top and bottom are typically comprised of different teams, working with different budgets, toward very different objectives. But the pairing persisted because it worked—until recently, anyway.

Now the bottom of the funnel is beginning to collapse thanks to an epochal shift in online advertising. The impending demise of third-party cookies has marketers scrambling to secure first-party data and build metrics better suited for a more private internet. Meanwhile, the endless atomization of social media, (e.g., TikTok) means it’s never been easier to connect with consumers—and never harder to hold their attention. And just over the horizon is Web3, which promises users a stake in the brands themselves, from bored apes and beyond. Marketers desperately need a new funnel capable of seizing customers from their first interaction and tracking their intentions through the point of sale, one that seamlessly connects branding and performance. This full-funnel approach is often referred to as “growth marketing.”

The only problem is that most companies have no idea how to put these pieces back together. In a recent survey of 400 marketing leaders nationwide, growth marketing agency 3Q/DEPT found that less than 25% have adopted a “growth marketing mindset,” and less than half had even stumbled upon the idea. The hallmark of a successful firm, says Sam Huston, chief strategy officer of 3Q/DEPT, is one that has combined its formerly disparate teams (and budgets) in the single-minded pursuit of customers. “They’re able to spend less while spending more effectively—typically 13 to 17%,” he says. “Which is a win-win.” So, for the firms just learning about this: Where do you start?

BREAK DOWN THE SILOS

The first step is breaking down the silos between brand and performance in the service of a larger strategy—one that’s driven by the bottom line, rather than each team’s myopic objectives. Through this combination, firms can reallocate spending toward its highest and best use across media and up and down the funnel. For example, in its latest annual report on the state of growth marketing, 3Q/DEPT found that firms across four industries (healthcare, retail, technology, and financial services) consistently overweight their spending on SEO and conversion-rate optimization in the middle and bottom of the funnel while underweighting commercial digital-display advertising—such as those seen on billboards, taxis, and public transportation—at the top. “Firms need to take some of those dollars at one end of the funnel and shift them toward areas we know will work harder,” Huston says. “That’s how you boost performance while decreasing spend.”