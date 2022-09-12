Rethinking the brand-customer bond in a digital world

Modern marketers have more in common with their Mad Men-era ancestors than they may care to admit. Although today’s Don Drapers might be armed with an arsenal of adtech, they and their clients retain a decades-old divide between building brands—historically through full-page ads and Super Bowl spots—and driving performance by ensuring no penny or click is wasted in moving product. Together, these functions are known as the marketing funnel: potential customers enter at the top, entranced by advertising, and move down the funnel until digital tactics and targeted promotions separate them from their money. The top and bottom are typically comprised of different teams, working with different budgets, toward very different objectives. But the pairing persisted because it worked—until recently, anyway.
Now the bottom of the funnel is beginning to collapse thanks to an epochal shift in online advertising. The impending demise of third-party cookies has marketers scrambling to secure first-party data and build metrics better suited for a more private internet. Meanwhile, the endless atomization of social media, (e.g., TikTok) means it’s never been easier to connect with consumers—and never harder to hold their attention. And just over the horizon is Web3, which promises users a stake in the brands themselves, from bored apes and beyond. Marketers desperately need a new funnel capable of seizing customers from their first interaction and tracking their intentions through the point of sale, one that seamlessly connects branding and performance. This full-funnel approach is often referred to as “growth marketing.”
The only problem is that most companies have no idea how to put these pieces back together. In a recent survey of 400 marketing leaders nationwide, growth marketing agency 3Q/DEPT found that less than 25% have adopted a “growth marketing mindset,” and less than half had even stumbled upon the idea. The hallmark of a successful firm, says Sam Huston, chief strategy officer of 3Q/DEPT, is one that has combined its formerly disparate teams (and budgets) in the single-minded pursuit of customers. “They’re able to spend less while spending more effectively—typically 13 to 17%,” he says. “Which is a win-win.” So, for the firms just learning about this: Where do you start?
BREAK DOWN THE SILOS
The first step is breaking down the silos between brand and performance in the service of a larger strategy—one that’s driven by the bottom line, rather than each team’s myopic objectives. Through this combination, firms can reallocate spending toward its highest and best use across media and up and down the funnel. For example, in its latest annual report on the state of growth marketing, 3Q/DEPT found that firms across four industries (healthcare, retail, technology, and financial services) consistently overweight their spending on SEO and conversion-rate optimization in the middle and bottom of the funnel while underweighting commercial digital-display advertising—such as those seen on billboards, taxis, and public transportation—at the top. “Firms need to take some of those dollars at one end of the funnel and shift them toward areas we know will work harder,” Huston says. “That’s how you boost performance while decreasing spend.”
Measuring that performance requires data from every touchpoint in the funnel, which in turn demands a technology infrastructure capable of collecting, structuring, analyzing, and sharing insights with all the relevant stakeholders, both inside and outside the firm. Absent that, it’s nearly impossible for even the most simpatico marketing teams to understand how another dollar spent at the top of the funnel might increase conversion rates at the bottom.
This is where most firms stumble, not because these capabilities don’t exist, but because they’re in the hands of yet another actor—the company’s technology arm. “Marketers are frustrated,” Huston says, “because the web teams are collecting all this data and don’t want to give them access, even though there’s a ton of value in it.”
Which is why C-suite support is essential. Without buy-in from the top of the organization, CMOs and other marketing leaders will be stymied in their efforts to draw on resources from across the firm in building a complete funnel. Conversely, crafting a marketing strategy fully in sync with larger business objectives is useless if no one is motivated to execute on it. “Make sure you sit down with the CFO and show them how a dollar in leads to many dollars out,” Huston says. “The more you can demonstrate the effectiveness of the growth engine you’re building, the easier it becomes to muster investment.”
Finally, no company can go it alone. Navigating an internet paradigm shift requires outside resources and expertise that only agencies can provide. But once again, the legacy model of having multiple creative and media agencies on retainer is giving way to a more streamlined and integrated approach as companies strive to move faster given the increasingly rapid rate of change.
“The one person who can’t be overlooked in this is the consumer,” Huston says. “The more complex the relationship [between brands and their agencies], the greater the chance that what gets lost is delivering a great experience.” After all, the whole point of growth marketing is growth; and in order to grow consumers must be on board.