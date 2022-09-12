3 policies that will improve work-life balance for employees

When employees can balance their work and personal lives, their job performance typically improves.

advertisement

advertisement

According to a doctoral study conducted by Walden University, balancing personal and work life can lead to several significant benefits, including increased employee morale, better professional performance, and even better health. While there are things that individuals can do to improve how they deal with stress, it’s up to companies to create an environment that facilitates work/life balance. In this article, we’ll look at three policies that companies must introduce to improve the work-life balance of their employees. 1. Provide a flexible working environment With more and more employees jumping ship and switching jobs during the Great Resignation, flexibility is one of the most important aspects of a job today. Employees expect various benefits, including more time off, more time to spend with family, and the option to work remotely or hybrid.

advertisement

advertisement

Technology can be a great way to enable employees to work remotely or have a hybrid schedule. This means they can take advantage of working from home a few days a week while still accomplishing their workday tasks. Remote work can also mean you can tap into talent from all over the globe, not just from whoever is available near you. You can also use technology to enable a flexible work environment. If your business is growing, you can utilize a scalable digital phone network for your office. That way, they can set up an extension without bringing in their personal cell phones. It will also help streamline internal communications. In either case, a flexible working environment will improve productivity, help your company move away from an outdated mindset, and embrace a workplace focused on results rather than busy work.

advertisement

2. Provide resources for mental and emotional health In addition to more flexible schedules, many employees are looking for more benefits. According to a 2019 study by the CDC, 71% of adults reported at least one classic symptom of stress, such as feeling anxious or overwhelmed or having a headache. Most adults spend a big chunk of their time at work, so it’s vital that they have support for their well-being when they’re there. Workplace wellness programs can help find at-risk employees and connect them with resources and support to help reduce and manage stress. Today, some of the most popular benefits offered are additional mental and emotional health resources. Work is one of the most significant stressors in an employee’s life, and giving them resources to help manage that stress will go a long way in supporting their mental health.

advertisement

Many companies offer mindfulness training, meditation opportunities, and even yoga. Others provide access to conversations and exercises to deal with stress and anxiety. Remember to incorporate your teams’ feedback and perceptions about their feelings into planning future activities. One stressor that all employees face is rising costs too. A 2010 Princeton study found that earning less than $75,000 is directly tied to decreased happiness. Increasing employee pay can help take a load off their minds and help them be better workers, especially in the face of rising inflation where the costs of basic living necessities such as food, goods, and car ownership have increased dramatically. Adding these resources and others can help your employees better manage the stress and anxiety associated with their lives. By giving your workers more of these resources, you’ll help reduce stress and improve workflows across your company. And when your workers are happy, they’re less likely to leave.

advertisement

3. Provide access to continuing education Finally, when it comes to enhancing employee work-life balance, providing access to continuing education can also help. Continuing educational resources will allow your employees to continue to develop themselves personally and professionally. By enhancing your workers’ skills, you’re also investing in them and ensuring they can continue to benefit your company in the future. Education can also include providing access to information about benefits that are available to them. For example, your firm can provide seminars on the advantages of term life insurance or other retirement benefits. Educating your employees about these perks can positively impact their health and well-being beyond the confines of the office and also reach their personal lives. Providing access to continuing education and advising employees about the benefits they have is a great way to help improve their work-life balance.

advertisement

Improving work-life balance doesn’t just mean giving your employees less work or letting them leave early. Enhancing your team and employees’ work-life balance means making meaningful changes to the types of benefits you offer them. Changes you make don’t have to be huge either; they can be as simple as giving employees more flexibility, offering them additional resources, and helping them further their professional development. Utilizing these three tips can help improve your employees’ lives. And when your employees thrive at home, they’re more likely to thrive at work, too. Nahla Davies is a software engineer and a technical copywriter based in New York.

advertisement