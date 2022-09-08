What is the future of the employee experience?

Every company’s success is tied to its talent – recruiting and retaining the employees needed to deliver high-level customer experiences that support the bottom line. Yet rapid transformation has disrupted many things that organizations used to do to maintain great company cultures. So how can business leaders reimagine their employee experiences to meet the needs of their workforces? How does that translate into better customer experiences? In this thought-provoking podcast episode, FastCo Works will hear from Freshworks CMO Stacey Epstein as she shares some of the latest industry best practices and learnings for companies navigating these work culture shifts.

“I think a lot of things that we took for granted for the last century changed. We took for granted that employees will come to the office, and they will do their work. And as long as they have a good setup in the office, you don’t really have to think about, do they have what they need to get their job done? Can they communicate? You think about industries where people were inherently in in-person roles, like a field service technician, and you’re having to think through how does my employee get their job done in a completely changed environment.”

STACEY EPSTEIN:

“And if you look at employee motivation, am I more inspired by a ping-pong table and having my dog at work with me, or do I just want to be empowered to do what I need to do to meet the needs of my customers, especially if I’m a customer-facing employee, and get my job done in a frictionless way where I can be successful? Much more important to most employees is to have the right tools to perform in their jobs.”

STACEY EPSTEIN:

“So that’s one thing, is make sure in your organization, you have this culture of openness that at all levels, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to talk to whoever we’re going to talk to. Just because I’m a CMO and I want to reach out to you doesn’t mean you’re in trouble and I’m searching for something. So culture’s important, a culture of openness and seeking understanding.”