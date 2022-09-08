20 reasons to attend Fast Company’s Innovation Festival

After two years of being virtual, Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival is finally back in-person in New York City September 19-22.
The 8th annual Innovation Festival boasts an impressive lineup of compelling discussions and unique experiences. The brightest minds across business, design, tech, and entertainment will join Fast Company editors on stage to share insights on how they’re shaping our modern world. All keynote panels, workshops, and networking will take place in Convene at Brookfield Place at 225 Liberty Street.
Attendees will also be able to participate in Fast Tracks, our version of field trips to the most forward-thinking companies in the city. In addition, we’ve added the dinner series Taste of Innovation where attendees can dine on meals curated by the top chefs in New York City.
Still need convincing the Innovation Festival is where you should be? We’ve got 20 reasons below why you should join us. And be sure to check out our full list of speakers and ticket information:
- Listen to Billy Eichner, Judd Apatow, and chair of Universal Filmed Entertainment Donna Langley discuss re-inventing the rom-com in their upcoming film Bros.
- Hear from political experts as they explore the implications of the 2022 midterm elections on businesses.
- Find out how food and fashion are moving toward sustainability with chef Daniel Humm and creative director and fashion designer Gabriela Hearst.
- Tune in to an illuminating discussion about the future of work with US Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh.
- Learn how media industry titans Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures; Ebro Darden, global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B at Apple Music; Tracy Sherrod, VP and executive editor of Little, Brown Publishers; and Shavone Charles, global head of diversity and inclusion communications at TikTok are disrupting inequality across entertainment.
- Hear how influencer and comedian Brittany Broski turned her 15 minutes of fame into a career.
- Learn how the sports industry is keeping pace with fandoms in the wake of emerging technology with 35V cofounder Rich Kleiman; Angel City FC founder Kara Nortman; and Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele.
- Having trouble concentrating? Nora Tobin, CEO of Nora’s Naturals, has you covered with cost-efficient ways to boost your productivity.
- Get a closer look on how General Catalyst is investing in emerging Gen Z founders.
- Plan your next remote work getaway with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.
- Get a peek at the future of advertising with Accenture Song CEO David Droga.
- Find out how emerging and established beauty leaders are looking toward a more inclusive industry.
- Want to know what’s next for the economy? Listen to chairman and founder of General Catalyst Ken Chenault discuss 2023’s outlook with former Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker.
- Explore new frontiers in the space economy with executives from Space Perspective, Relativity Space, and GHGSat.
- Executives from heritage brands including Motown, J.M Smucker Company, and NAACP will offer up lessons on how they’ve endured for decades.
- Absorb industry secrets from Farmer’s Fridge founder Luke Saunders.
- Listen to labor leaders discuss the new workers movement and how employees are taking ownership in the workplace.
- The streaming wars are ramping up. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke will discuss their upcoming thriller Citadel and how they’re pushing the boundaries of television with director Anthony Russo.
- Actress Jamie Lee Curtis will hit the stage with producer Jason Blum to discuss the decades-long Halloween franchise and succeeding in an ever-crowded entertainment industry.
- The “Godmother of the Metaverse” Cathy Hackl and trendspotter Faith Popcorn will discuss the future of the internet and what’s next for virtual worlds.