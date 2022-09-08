20 reasons to attend Fast Company’s Innovation Festival

After two years of being virtual, Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival is finally back in-person in New York City September 19-22.

The 8th annual Innovation Festival boasts an impressive lineup of compelling discussions and unique experiences. The brightest minds across business, design, tech, and entertainment will join Fast Company editors on stage to share insights on how they’re shaping our modern world. All keynote panels, workshops, and networking will take place in Convene at Brookfield Place at 225 Liberty Street.

Attendees will also be able to participate in Fast Tracks, our version of field trips to the most forward-thinking companies in the city. In addition, we’ve added the dinner series Taste of Innovation where attendees can dine on meals curated by the top chefs in New York City.

Still need convincing the Innovation Festival is where you should be? We’ve got 20 reasons below why you should join us. And be sure to check out our full list of speakers and ticket information: