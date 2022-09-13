Don’t make these 15 critical email marketing mistakes

By 2025, the number of daily global emails sent is expected to surpass 376 billion. That’s why a good email marketing campaign has to stand out from the noise and truly entice its recipient to open and click through. At the same time, it can’t be too pushy or sales-oriented because you don’t want to scare off your customers.

Mistakes are common in email marketing, especially for companies new to this marketing channel. Below, 15 Fast Company Executive Board members give examples of some of the biggest email marketing mistakes they’ve seen and how you can avoid them. 1. NOT GETTING A SECOND OPINION If it’s an important email, don’t make the mistake of sending it out without getting a second opinion from an unbiased party who isn’t afraid to give straight feedback. On that note, make sure that someone on the team is appointed to rigorously quality test every email send for correct links, formatting, images, and proper spelling and grammar. – Maddy Osman, The Blogsmith

2. NOT PERSONALIZING YOUR EMAILS With the technology available nowadays, there is no excuse not to personalize your emails with purchase and browsing history as well as demographics. Customers are willing to share more information but they expect you to use it. Be relevant! There is nothing more discouraging than receiving an email selling food you are allergic to or a car you already have. – Isabelle Guis, Commvault 3. FOCUSING ON THE MESSAGE, NOT USER EXPECTATIONS

It’s kind of obvious but the classic mistake people do is that they focus far more on the message they want to share than to understand what the user is looking for. The average time a person spends skimming through an email is 11 seconds. Only so much can get through to the user in that time. So focusing on what the user expects to see is the key. – Sachin Gupta, HackerEarth 4. NOT CREATING A GOOD SUBJECT LINE Without a doubt, the biggest mistake I see when it comes to email marketing is not enough time OR thought put into the crafting of the email’s subject line. That one thing alone determines whether or not the intended recipient even opens your email 99 percent of the time. Don’t believe me? Think about how you decide which emails in your inbox you open, and which ones get immediately deleted. – Kevin Neff, Kevin Makes Sense Media

5. CRAFTING THE EMAIL FOR YOURSELF, NOT YOUR READER There are two crucial errors I see: one, people treat an email like it’s their personal bulletin, as opposed to making it something that serves the reader; two, it becomes an albatross. As soon as an email newsletter becomes something you feel like you “have” to produce and not something you “get” to create, you’re no longer sending something people are going to enjoy. The recipient can feel it! – Anna David, Legacy Launch Pad 6. OVERLOOKING FUNCTION IN FAVOR OF FORM

Don’t be so focused on form that you overlook function. Broadcast emails these days are tough to get through to the recipient. If you strip away some of the graphics and simplify the message and even consider smaller batches of emails from your own mail system, versus Constant Contact, Mail Chimp, and others, you are more likely to get your simpler, but important, message through to your target! – Lisa Bichsel, Bichsel Medical Marketing Group 7. NOT MEETING READER EXPECTATIONS The No. 1 mistake that I have seen leaders doing is not living up to the readers’ expectations. If you have promised something to them then you should be able to live up to that. I have seen companies sending daily emails to their readers when they have promised to send emails weekly. Admittedly, email frequency is a critical factor for the success of your email marketing campaign. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Agency, Inc

8. NOT SEGMENTING YOUR EMAIL LIST Not segmenting your email list is a mistake because it means you’re sending the same email to everyone on your list, regardless of their interests or needs. This can lead to high unsubscribe rates and low engagement. Instead, you should segment your list so that you can send more targeted and relevant emails. This will help you improve engagement and keep people on your list. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 9. FOCUSING ON VOLUME AND NOT ENGAGEMENT

Some companies are focused on sending more emails instead of tracking customer engagement. While businesses need to send emails to track improvements in their email marketing strategies, one mistake is sending customers emails too frequently. The focus should be on tracking email engagement, not sheer volume. Successful email marketing increases customer engagement over time. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign 10. SPEAKING LIKE A SALESPERSON Don’t talk like a businessman or a salesperson in email marketing campaigns. I can tell from my experience that this stuff goes straight to trash or spam. If you want your emails to actually get opened and read, make them raw, straightforward, and engaging. Talk like an actual, real person with your own thoughts and stories to share, and always aim to bring value. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

11. NOT MAKING PERSONAL CONNECTIONS It is essential that email marketers attempt to make some personal connection to whom they are sending the email. Far too often, we receive emails to meet or buy a product or service. There is a base of trust that must be established and then the customer must understand there is value in your product or service. It is then essential to provide more value than to ask for anything. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc. 12. MAKING AN EMAIL OVERLY URGENT

One email marketing mistake I’ve seen a lot lately is making the action item sound overly urgent. Whenever I see a countdown or “flash sale” type of email it gets instantly deleted. Most people are aware of these kinds of “motivation” tactics. Instead of pressuring prospects, offer them something of value. Once they see the value in your product or service, they will come to you. – Reuben Yonatan, GetVoIP 13. TAKING A ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL APPROACH Approaching marketing as a one size fits all proposition isn’t a great email marketing strategy. It’s difficult to personalize a mass email. But that’s a worthy nut to crack. Using “you” language, speaking to universal obstacles and challenges, and offering solutions will make the reader feel the email is tailored to them. Other common tricks are addressing the recipient by name or work affiliation, but you have to go deeper to have a sustainable impact. – Richard RB Botto, Stage 32

14. NOT SENDING ENOUGH EMAILS One mistake companies make is not emailing more frequently because “everyone in my industry is too busy to read emails.” If that is the case, why, in every industry, is there a playbook on how to execute killer email marketing campaigns? Just because you can’t keep up with your inbox does not mean that your target market has the same problem. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency 15. ASSUMING YOUR AUDIENCE SHARES YOUR PERSPECTIVE

I recently had a powerful email land in my inbox. I was about to share it with a close colleague when I stopped. The email resonated with me, but when I went to forward it, I immediately realized that it was written based on the assumption that we all share a common faith system. The lesson here is clear. Don’t assume your audience shares your perspective, even on those things you take for granted. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC