15 ways for bootstrapped startups to reward top performers

For a bootstrapped startup, giving monetary rewards to show appreciation to stand-out employees might not be possible in the very beginning. But there are other kinds of rewards and ways of recognizing hard work that experts have found make a larger impact than money.

From shout-outs in all-hands meetings to creating dedicated “kudos” Slack channels, startup founders have created innovative and effective ways to show their appreciation for their employees’ hard work without going over budget. Below, a panel of Fast Company Executive Board members provides their best cost-effective ideas for recognizing employees for their excellent work. 1. GIVE EMPLOYEES A VOICE There’s a tremendous amount of research showcasing the importance of impact. Productivity and authentic engagement occur when people have a voice in what they do, when employees have a chance to contribute meaningfully to a project and when management openly supports the value of open collaboration. – David Howland, Earnix

2. TELL EMPLOYEES’ STORIES Tell specific stories about their great work, clearly connecting them to your values. Then, bring their story to life with media (blog, video, and more) to celebrate them internally and externally. Start by interviewing your top performers, and their manager or someone who was impacted by their actions. For example, Stories Inc. sees the impact of engaging in great employee and organizational storytelling every day. – Lauryn Sargent, Stories Incorporated 3. CREATE A THANKFUL WORK CULTURE

While monetary incentives are obvious, people seek validation. People like being called out for good work. There are multiple things leaders can do to recognize employees. Start by fostering a culture where anyone can say thank you to anyone else for their good work and invite people to talk about what they are doing in town halls. In creating a culture where appreciation is done publicly, managers are reminded to show appreciation to their employees and colleagues! – Sachin Gupta, HackerEarth 4. PUBLISH A NEWSLETTER A “Wins of the Week” email to celebrate accomplishments big and small is a great way to recognize both incremental progress and major accomplishments. Sending wins from across the company weekly is a great way to recognize excellence, give credit where it’s due, show appreciation across the team and motivate continued progress. – Holly Sydnor, AWL Strategies

5. SHARE WINS TEAM-WIDE Connect with employees on their wins directly and regularly. It’s important to give kudos directly and then share recognition across the entire company, not only to give the individual employee the recognition they deserve but also to boost morale and share updates with the whole team. We can only win as a team, so include the whole team. – David Vivero, Amino 6. GIVE SOMETHING MEANINGFUL

One of the most powerful gestures that any business can do for a great employee is to give a physical symbol of appreciation. This can take the form of a watch, a personalized plaque, or a gift card. The key is to make sure that the employee knows that their hard work is being noticed and appreciated. This will make them feel valued and motivated to continue doing their best. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 7. HAVE A KUDOS SYSTEM We use an app called HeyTaco that is integrated into our Slack environment. Anyone on the team can reward a colleague with a virtual taco for a job well done. We have hashtags for each of our company values, and HeyTaco keeps a running leaderboard of tacos received for each value. The team has loved it, and it’s an affordable way to make sure hard work is recognized. – Danielle Wiley, Sway Group LLC

8. CELEBRATE AND REWARD EMPLOYEES Specific benefits don’t matter as much as how you talk about them. Ensure employees know they exist and build upon them over time, so they can see the progression. Also, find ways to highlight the impact on customers and others, and then reward those wow moments, so you’re celebrating what’s impactful to the business. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign 9. FIND OUT WHAT EMPLOYEES WANT

Not everybody is motivated by money. Clearly, we all have bills to pay and families to support. The compensation should be fair. But don’t assume that the only way to make people feel recognized and appreciated is money. I have employees that thrive on getting more autonomy and more challenging work. That trust is what makes them feel like they are valued. So every person is unique. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS 10. TAKE TEAM BONDING TRIPS Taking the team on a planning or creative trip, even if only local, is a nice way to recognize employees. This not only connects them to the higher mission and vision of an organization but also connects the team together via an experience. A hand-written and thoughtful gift, even if small, shows sincerity and authenticity in your messaging. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc.

11. SPOTLIGHT KEY PERFORMERS Gift cards are great, spot bonuses are great, but many times people just want to be recognized for their work. Spotlight key performers to the rest of the organization, whether at company-wide meetings or at the team level. Do a shout-out section in your meetings where you highlight the work done and the impact it had. A culture of recognition goes a long way to keeping employees motivated. – Kristi Melani, Telesign 12. GIVE PUBLIC AND PRIVATE RECOGNITION

It is amazing what a shoutout can do during a company-wide town hall. Many great companies do this, but what amazing leaders do is follow that up with a private message reiterating the kudos. This public and private “kudos combination” goes a long way, and in my experience, gets an even better response than monetary compensation. – Kevin Shtofman, NavigatorCRE 13. DEVELOP A RECOGNITION PROGRAM Recognizing employees for their excellent work is one of the best ways a bootstrapped startup can demonstrate they care about its team. The best way to do this is through an employee recognition program. Employee recognition programs are often offered as a reward for a job well done. This can come in the form of an award or a praise-filled speech about how much you’re appreciated. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

14. CONSIDER AN INCENTIVE PROGRAM Create generous incentive programs to promote longevity for early employees and provide transparency and intention when telling your team about it. Let them in on the process and make sure it reflects an appreciation for their risk in early involvement and assures that there’s a reward for their loyalty and longevity. – Catherine Merritt, Spool 15. SEND A THANKFUL EMAIL

It’s so simple, but an unexpected email of recognition from the boss with the subject line “Thank you” can go a really long way. Think about the last time you received one of those emails—how did it make you feel? Pretty good, right? Don’t overthink this stuff. Sometimes the simple things can make all the difference. – Danny Lohrfink, Wealth