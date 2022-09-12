11 reasons why some criticism in business is worth listening to

No one ever looks forward to hearing negative feedback from their colleagues or clients, but when it’s delivered in a constructive manner to teams who are willing to listen, it can make all the difference in the world.

Whether an organization needs to work on closing the communication gaps or elevating its product and service delivery process, implementing a new way of doing things in a timely fashion, will also boost a team’s morale to develop their skills and help the business improve further. In this latest panel, 11 Fast Company Executive Board members describe how some criticism, when taken, can actually be more beneficial for the company. 1. IT PINPOINTS SMARTER STRATEGIES.

We can’t learn from mistakes if we ignore them. In strategy and execution, we employ retrospectives to create space for balanced, blameless feedback. These sessions have revealed aha moments that impact communications, metrics, processes, and strategy for good. We approach them with a growth mindset where candor is generous and specificity is actionable. It also takes active listening and honesty. – Janelle Dieken, Genesys 2. IT STRENGTHENS RELATIONSHIPS. Criticism often comes from a passion and from someone that doesn’t just want to walk away. In many cases, when a client or partner shares negative feedback, they want you to be more successful. Some of the best relationships form when you pull victories from the “jaws of defeat!” – Bill Nottingham, Nottingham Unlimited Ventures, LLC

3. IT HELPS BRANDS DETERMINE A BETTER MATCH. Feedback is often two-sided. The most valued dimensions of our service for some—like “strong point of view”—can be a watch out for others. Understanding this has helped us both hone our point of difference, lean into who we are, and watch for “fit” much earlier in client relationships. – Michelle Hayward, Bluedog 4. IT WINS OVER LIFETIME CUSTOMERS.

Businesses can win customers for life by delighting them when addressing bad experiences. Therefore, seeking constructive criticism, even negative feedback, is paramount to a business’s success. Understanding the customer’s experience with your product or service, and where it falls short, enables the business to continuously improve itself. It also showcases your commitment to listening and addressing the issues. – Chad Engelgau, Acxiom 5. IT PROMPTS CHANGE IN A PRODUCT. First, listen, and then figure out which criticisms are genuine and helpful. Next, check your ego at the door so you can pay attention. Sometimes, there is an underlying issue hidden within what seems like a superficial or unaddressable criticism. We had a situation like this that prompted us to rethink our tech mix and make a change in our product offering. – Jarrod Morgan, Meazure Learning

6. IT REPAIRS COMMUNICATION AND WORKFLOW GAPS. Negative feedback is never fun to hear, no matter if it’s from a colleague or client. What’s important is how you take these criticisms, internalize them, and use the information to get better and become more effective. Constructive criticism is actually never a bad thing; in fact, it helps us understand where communication or workflow may be lacking and how we can better serve our clients altogether. – Josh Perlstein, Response Media 7. IT ENABLES GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT.

Without constructive criticism, you can’t grow your team. There will always be differing opinions and multiple ways to execute initiatives. You must actively listen to all points of view and determine the best path for your specific goals. Track, test, and analyze the results of each decision to identify what is and is not working for your company. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 8. IT ENCOURAGES TEAM MORALE. Constructive criticism that is warranted should always be encouraged because it enables room for improvement and opens our blind spots. Feedback should always be given as well intentioned and shared in a respectful and polite manner to not talk down on people, but to uplift and encourage the morale of our team. Any organization should always be open to receiving radical feedback, no matter what the position or level of the team. – Royston G King, Royston G King Group & Companies

9. IT SPARKS TIMELIER TURN AROUNDS. Negative feedback, whether constructive or not, has been a major driver of corporate growth. So, welcome honest feedback, but make sure you actually act on the feedback and make quick adjustments to your team and processes. Otherwise, clients may spurn your product or service for a competitor. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC 10. IT HELPS LEADERS UNDERSTAND CLIENTS.

In the past, we have received negative feedback from clients, and after a while, we took a deeper look into what ties these clients together. We found out that it was less about them being upset with us, and more that their boss was putting pressure on them to perform (which didn’t have anything to do with us). So we learned to understand where the person is when they provide feedback. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency 11. IT IMPROVES SERVICE DELIVERY PROCESSES. Typically, in our space, constructive criticism is hard to come by, which is just a symptom of being a service-based industry. When it does come our way, it’s always something that we are willing to try and implement if we can find a way. Usually, it comes in the form of service delivery process improvements like appending pictures of damaged hardware to quote requests, sent to the approver, and more. – Wyatt Clouse, Reboot Inc