Stephen Curry drops his 10th signature shoe with Under Armour

It’s been a hell of a summer for Stephen Curry.

In June, he led the Golden State Warriors to victory, scoring his fourth championship ring and the finals MVP award, confirming his place as an NBA legend. In September, he inked a lifetime deal with Under Armour reportedly worth more than $1 billion. And today, he drops his latest sneaker with the athletic wear brand, the Curry Flow 10. The sneaker is a milestone and marks nearly a decade that the 34-year-old has been signed to Under Armour, a period that has been critical for both parties: Curry has skyrocketed to meteoric success, while Under Armour has struggled. In the mid-2010s, Under Armour was the second-largest activewear brand in the United States by sales, second only to Nike. Since then, it has faced lawsuits from shareholders and universities; the government is investigating its accounting practices; its corporate culture has come under fire; and its sales have plummeted. It’s now fallen into fourth place, behind Nike, Adidas, and Puma. And sales of the Curry signature shoes, which were meant to buoy the business, have fluctuated over the years; the shoe designs have failed to excite sneakerheads and, at times, been mocked mercilessly.

“These shoes that we’ve built together tell a lot of stories,” Curry says. “There have been a lot of amazing moments and I’ve won a lot of games. It’s a true partnership that [I’ve had with Under Armour], but that doesn’t mean it’s always going to be perfect.” So one of the big questions in the world of sportwear is why one of the most beloved athletes of our time, with unlimited business opportunities at his fingertips, has chosen to stay committed to Under Armour. When Nike Lost a Legend Curry joined the NBA right out of college and spent the first four years of his professional career as a Nike-sponsored athlete. Given Curry’s ambitions, it made sense for him to continue working with Nike in the years that followed, since the company had engineered the most successful partnership with an athlete of all time. In 1984, Nike joined forces with Michael Jordan to launch the Air Jordan sneakers and then the Jordan Brand, which continues to generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually for Jordan, who has equity in the business.

When Curry was 25, his Nike contract expired, rendering him a free agent. And according to Sports Illustrated, Curry attended a pitch meeting that made it clear Nike was not serious about him. Nike’s representative had left Kevin Durant’s name on the PowerPoint presentation and mispronounced Curry’s name (he goes by “Steph-en,” not “Steph-on”). So Curry shopped around, taking meetings with everyone from Adidas to Skechers, which had just invested in boutique performance sneaker brand Brandblack. But Curry says that Under Armour stood out from the pack because the company’s executives believed in his potential. “I’d been playing pretty well and getting better every year, but I hadn’t made an All-Star team yet,” Curry says. “It was kind of overwhelming because you could talk yourself into a lot of different avenues with these different companies. I wanted to align with a company that would allow me to level up and take my basketball career forward.” And what won Curry over was Under Armour’s promise to launch his own sneaker relatively early in his career. In 2013, Curry signed the deal, which would pay him $4 million a year. (Nike had offered only $2.5 million.) “It was about the opportunity to establish a sustainable signature business,” he says. “It was an opportunity to bet on myself and build something from scratch.”

The Shifting Power Dynamics At the time, Under Armour wielded the power in the relationship: Its sales were growing quickly and its stock was up. But it didn’t take long for that dynamic to shift. In 2015, Curry launched his first signature sneaker—the Curry 1—and also won his first NBA championship. The shoes sold out immediately. As Curry’s star rose in the years that followed, Under Armour prominently featured him on billboards and TV spots, effectively making him the face of the brand. The company promised to build a separate business around him, bringing on a former executive from Nike who helped launch the Jordan brand. And Under Armour gave Curry more involvement in the creation of the shoes. “I look at Stephen not just as the muse but the client,” says Tom Luedecke, Under Armour’s design director of footwear innovation. “You want the client to be super happy. And if he’s happy, the shoe will most likely resonate with any ballplayer.” Curry says that despite his grueling schedule, he remains intimately involved with the creation of each sneaker in his line—from choosing colors that reflect his fashion sensibilities to picking materials that will improve performance—since he wears the sneakers on the court. When he experienced ankle injuries, he worked with Under Armour designers to adapt the shoe. “A lot of it had to do with the height of the collar of the shoe and how it was tailored to fit my foot, to give me stability and reduce ankle injuries,” Curry says. “You have to love the (design) process because it’s hard, tedious work.”

After the success of the Curry 1, sales of the Curry 2 and 3 were lackluster, with sneakers quickly ending up on clearance racks; some called them ugly and boring. Since then, the popularity of Curry’s signature sneakers has fluctuated. The Curry 8 and 9 were well reviewed by sites like Highsnobiety and the Hoops Geek, largely for their innovative technical features, like soles that grip the floor without causing a squeak. Indeed, Under Armour has prioritized performance in its design process, while Nike, Adidas, and Reebok have expanded into creating fashion-forward shoes to feed the athleisure trend. Some analysts believe this has contributed to Under Armour’s overall decline, and may explain why the Curry sneakers haven’t had the wide appeal of other signature lines. What Lies Ahead Under Armour has made missteps that nearly jeopardized its relationship with Curry, according to The New York Times. In 2017, for instance, Curry took issue with Under Armour’s then-CEO, Kevin Plank, calling President Donald Trump “a real asset” to the country, prompting Plank to take out a full-page newspaper ad saying his comments did not reflect his intent. In a sign of how seriously Under Armour takes its relationship with Curry—and how vital Curry is to Under Armour’s success—the company has continuously taken steps to win him over. In 2020, Under Armour expanded Curry’s purview within the company by launching Curry Brand, which goes beyond signature sneakers. The line gave Curry an opportunity to create apparel and footwear across different sports, including golf, another passion of his. And it gave him his own logo. “It features the ‘S’ and a ‘C’ in his name, but it also has another flourish above it, referring to his belief in a higher power,” says Steve Segears, senior merchant for the Curry Brand at Under Armour.

And according to Rolling Stone reporter Matt Sullivan, Curry signed a lifetime deal with Under Armour that is worth more than a billion dollars. The contract likely includes equity in the company, which was a condition of his earlier contract. This deal puts Curry ahead of other top-tier athletes like James Harden, who earns around $200 million from Adidas, and Kevin Durant, who earns an estimated $300 million from Nike. But it also means that Curry is bound to Under Armour’s fate, which is a risky proposition given the company’s missteps. Even as Curry racks up championship wins and continues to transform the sport of basketball, he’s thinking about his legacy. By sticking by Under Armour through the rocky years, he’s built a store of goodwill at the company that has allowed him to pursue his goals, particularly his philanthropic ambitions. “When we first spoke to Steph, he said he wanted to create the Toms of signature footwear, in that he wanted the shoes to give back to the community,” Segears says. “We’re grounding ourselves on that mandate.” As part of Curry Brand, Under Armour has committed to devoting a portion of the sales to supporting causes that are important to Curry, including sponsoring Curry Camp, now in its seventh year. These programs are often very personal to Curry. For instance, the company has just refurbished a basketball court across the street from Curry’s alma mater, Davidson College in North Carolina. “I volunteered as a student athlete on campus in an after-school program that services kids in that area,” Curry says. “Our strategy around these programs falls under me directly. It’s about the impact I want this brand to make beyond putting sneakers on the market.”

There doesn’t seem to be a path for Curry Brand to reach the status of Nike’s Jordan Brand. But Curry still believes that his best shot at cementing his legacy with a brand lies with Under Armour, a company that bet on him before he was a star and a place where he has clout. As one of the company’s best assets, Curry can play a role in lifting Under Armour’s prospects. “Ten signature shoes later, we seen highs and lows,” Curry says of his relationship with Under Armour. “We’ve learned difficult lessons about business and how to continue to build in spite of setbacks. I have no regrets.”