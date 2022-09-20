From friction to satisfaction: Redefining customer experience

Though digital transformation continues to accelerate at breakneck speed, the irony is that the pace of this innovation may simultaneously be increasing consumer frustration and dissatisfaction.

Despite the efforts of many digital-first brands to catch up to customer expectations, there is a growing service gap between organizations and consumers. In fact, our research shows that only 15% of consumers experience a high level of satisfaction, while 81% of consumers say their needs are not met. This widening gap may be creating significant friction that is impeding satisfaction and limiting business growth. Today’s consumers expect everything to be easy, effortless, and fast as brands race to deliver instant gratification. I believe disruptive business models have set the experience expectation bar high. They are leading the movement to create frictionless CX that does not just facilitate their brands, but defines them. I believe friction elimination is a key driver of customer satisfaction—elevating brands of choice, loyalty, and retention far above all competitors. Research from PwC shows that nearly one in three (32%) customers will walk away from a brand they love after just one bad experience.

In order to help eliminate friction and create smoother customer journeys, I believe businesses should focus on the following three pillars: SHORTENING THE PATH Just as rideshare companies have removed the intermediaries in transportation mobility—the taxi dispatchers—and online retailers have reduced the need for physical shops, we in the CX world have to identify and remove our own forms of “middlemen” or intermediaries to reach the customer more directly. I believe this means replacing outdated technology with a unified, native cloud-based platform that can provide the power and flexibility needed to quickly and seamlessly integrate all communication channels and messaging platforms that address customer demands.

EMPOWERING TRANSPARENCY Service transparency is key. Gartner found that customers often face a lack of transparency when engaging through digital channels. Since the communication is asynchronous, they may often be left hanging, not knowing what to expect or when to expect it. I believe striving for a faster, better resolution should always be the goal, but setting clear expectations and meeting them in real time can also be a powerful tool. In my experience, the accepted practice for years was to hide all back-end processes from consumers as much as possible, thinking it was the right way to create a positive experience. But I believe the more we are exposed to things like tracking our exact airline baggage location, checking on detailed shipment statuses, or knowing who is taking care of our pizza toppings right now, the lower the level of friction. In a similar way, transparency is key to offering a strong customer journey.

OPTIMIZING DATA It is hard to imagine an industry with better potential for using data to remove friction than the customer service industry. We have the opportunity to use data to personalize content based on consumer interactions. For example, streaming companies became market leaders because they realized too many choices can cause friction. And, by using data to connect consumers with content, thereby providing consumers with targeted experiences and the feeling of unlimited freedom of choice, these companies are able to remove hints of friction. I believe companies that have embraced machine learning and AI platforms have been more successful in eliminating tension. Brands know what customers want before they do. This includes the best times to connect with them, along with their preferred channels. Having this information at their fingertips also allows agents to be empathetic with customers, helping eliminate another source of potential friction.

AN EVOLVING JOURNEY I believe most brands still have a long way to go on their journeys toward a frictionless reality. For example, patients raise issues related to parts of the health care system that aren’t related to the care itself—like long wait times or difficulty making appointments. These barriers create friction and damage the overall patient experience.

Technology can help, but it’s important to remember that digital is constantly changing and transforming traditional notions of CX. Consumers representing all generations are becoming digital natives, while many organizations remain uncertain where to begin. Fully integrated AI-powered solutions that extend CX beyond the contact center can help. I believe successful organizations are meeting customers on their digital doorsteps, no matter where they are. A once-direct path to their channels of choice has become a busy boulevard of different touchpoints and problem-solving opportunities. In my experience, rethinking the customer experience requires dissolving barriers to effective customer journeys to help bridge the gap between organizations, consumers, and their satisfaction. With so much more at stake, companies should adopt a more holistic, multidimensional understanding of the overall customer journey, which often begins with a Google search and is seldom linear. The companies that give their customers what they want—anytime, anywhere, on any touchpoint—can create a new context for brand-differentiating customer experience.

Barak Eilam is the CEO of NICE.