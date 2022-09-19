How to guard against proximity bias in a hybrid workplace

There are many elements to contend with in the age of hybrid work. From productivity, to budgeting, to your collaboration tech stack, planning a work day is simply not what it was in the pre-pandemic era. A growing concern among employees is whether their managers will give preferential treatment–subconsciously or not–to people who work in a physical office over those who work remotely. While proximity bias is a legitimate concern, the solution is not creating more unproductive meetings to create “face time” and bring two groups together from different locations.

Instead, it’s making sure that when managers and direct reports do meet, meetings are intentional. Even when building a relationship around the water cooler is not an option, it’s the manager’s responsibility to ensure they have a deep understanding of their direct report’s work, goals and motivations. These five, actionable tips can help managers remove proximity bias, improve one-on-ones, and deepen their connection with direct reports so they feel more fulfilled, motivated, and empowered.

Create a partnership agreement

The first, and arguably most important, step to improving one-on-ones is to develop a partnership agreement. The goal of this step is to discern what you each want to get out of your one-on-one sessions and create a personalized agreement. Moreover, it’s a chance for the manager to build trust and demonstrate their interest in the direct report’s unique working style so they can produce their best work. According to McKinsey, a positive team climate is the most important driver of psychological safety, and is most likely to occur when leaders demonstrate supportive, consultative behaviors, and then challenge their teams. This agreement should cover basics of the meeting to manage expectations, such as the frequency and duration of meetings, the topics to be covered, and who is responsible for rescheduling. It should also cover preferences on giving and receiving feedback, and even insights into the direct report’s collaboration preferences, or what time of day they get their best thinking done.

Take good notes

One-on-ones can be less formal than other meetings that have many attendees or a singular objective, but that doesn’t mean note-taking is any less important. Without notes and action items, it’s harder to track progress and hold each person accountable. Before managers meet with a direct report, set up a structure to capture agenda items, notes, and next steps with a clear owner. You can restructure the format as necessary, keep the agenda from week to week, or work on a quarterly or monthly basis depending on your project cycles. Remember that while notes are important, it’s more important for the direct report to feel heard and know that the manager isn’t distracted. If a manager struggles to stay present with note-taking, try capturing critical notes after the meeting is over.