10 things to keep in mind when planning IT projects

When faced with the seemingly insurmountable task of planning the next big thing in IT, there are often many things one should consider. Below is a good place to start, but is by no means comprehensive or complete:

1. DESIRED END STATE The desired end state or goal is perhaps the most important point of consideration (that’s why I placed it first in the list). If you know where the project is supposed to get you, you’ll be well on your way to starting to plan the thing. 2. ACCEPTABLE SHORTCOMINGS

This one isn’t really up to you, unless you are the only one using the system. Acceptable shortcomings are just that; acceptable. That means to everyone using the system—not one department, or one set of users—but every user, vendor, and piece of software that is going to have to interface with the thing. 3. TIMELINE Another huge consideration has to be the time it takes to implement the solution, whatever it may be. Losing time on a project in IT means more than just an angry email to the help desk—you may also lose the support of the user base, management, and capital.

If you are fortunate enough to be able to set your own timeline, figure out how long you think it will take and double it. In my experience, no one really cares if you get something done sooner than they thought you would, as long as it works. But if you are without that luxury, remember this: You aren’t wasting your time when you fail to keep a schedule—you’re wasting everyone else’s. Time is money, and people don’t like to waste money—I believe that’s doubly true of time. 4. CONNECTIVITY This is usually pretty self-explanatory, but if you want to get paid for what you set up, you should probably make sure the people you intend to use it can actually use it. They can only use the thing if they can connect to it. IT systems can’t exist in a vacuum because then you are just at the store looking at display units. Sure they’re snazzy, but you can’t make them “do” anything.

5. USER IMPACT Change is hard. If you want to change something for other people, there will likely be resistance, and in my experience, there’s no way around that. If you want users to actually accept the change, it should be as unnoticeable as humanly possible. In some cases that may not be possible, and you should be sure the users know every single thing you changed, and exactly how it will affect their day. If a user needs their 3 p.m. cup of coffee, they better be able to get it, and that means they need to know exactly what the workflow is, and when they can make a break for the coffee pot. 6. SIMPLICITY OF DESIGN

Keep it simple. Depending on perspective, that’s going to mean a lot of different things, but it seems a lot of users care about two things: time and clicks. If something will take longer, or more clicks, they don’t want it. So when possible, you should try to make sure everything is as lean as possible. 7. FUTURE GROWTH If you are building a new system, assume it will outlive you. If that’s the goal, you should be able to keep it current, keep the maintenance agreement, and have plenty of room for growth. You should be so lucky as to walk away from something you built so well that you never had to build it again, and no one after you will have to touch it in any meaningful way. It’s not likely that will be the case, but like I said, “should.”

8. WORKLOAD Everybody is busy, including you, but if you want to get something done the way you want it, you should be willing to do it yourself. That means you should be available to the people doing the work (if it’s not you) to answer questions, provide feedback, jump on a screen share, etc. In my experience, no one likes the guy who works too much, and it’s usually because he never gets anything done. 9. END-USER SUPPORT

Somebody somewhere is going to have a hard time getting into the thing you just set up. What do you do when that happens? Who do you call? What do you tell the user? How long will it take to fix? You don’t have to be able to answer all of those questions, or every question that comes your way, but you should get most of them right, or someone else may have to come in and show you a thing or two. Either that, or get good at using Google. Either/or. 10. COST IT costs money—a lot of money—especially if you do it right. The first day of my college career began with the phrase, “From now until you retire or quit, remember that everything you do is a cost first, and a value last.” At least I think that’s what my professor said. I wasn’t really listening, because the price has so little to do with the value of basically anything that if someone wants to tell you it costs too much, you might as well save your breath. They want cheap and quiet, they need fast and loud, and fast and loud is way more fun, but also pricey.

Perhaps that’s why Elon Musk really made Teslas make noise. He can blame it on safety all he wants, but a lot of cars look cool, and you only know to look when you hear them—the noise is just free marketing. All of that notwithstanding, you are still likely going to run into roadblocks along the way; things won’t work or will take longer than you expected. There isn’t much to be done about that, other than to take things as they come and do your best to course-correct or steer into the skid. Wyatt Clouse is an Independent IT Analyst.