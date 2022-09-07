Apple’s iPhone 14 event: Worldwide start times, what’s expected, and how to watch live

If you’re an Apple fan or a tech industry watcher, today is one of the biggest days of the year. It’s what Apple holds its annual event to launch its next-generation iPhone.

Apple has named this year’s event “Far Out” which can give us some hints about what to expect today. Here’s what Apple is likely to unveil:

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: These are Apple’s flagship smartphones. They are rumored to gain satellite connectivity (hence the “Far Out” event name), an always-on display, a 48 MP rear camera system, and a faster A16 chipset. The iPhone 14 Pro series is also expected to do away with the notch in favor of a pill-shaped Face ID system.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: The iPhone 14 this year is expected to be a relatively minor upgrade. It will even stick with a version of the 2021 A15 chipset and it's not expected to get any of the advanced features of the Pro series. But the new thing here is the iPhone 14 Plus model, which is expected to measure 6.7-inches, just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE: Apple is expected to introduce its next Apple Watches. The Series 8 is expected to look much like the Series 7, but gain a body temperature sensor. Apple is also expected to introduce a lower-cost entry-level Apple Watch, which could be a new version of the SE.

Apple Watch Pro: For the first time, Apple is expected to debut a rugged "Pro" Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Pro is expected to feature a larger display and a rugged body and is designed for professional athletes. It's also expected to be much more expensive – perhaps as much as $1000.

AirPods Pro 2: Apple's pro wearables also could see an update. The second-generation AirPods Pro are likely to have improved audio quality and noise cancelation.

Apple’s “Far Out” iPhone 14 event starts at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Here is the start time converted into local times around the world:

Adelaide: 2:30 a.m. September 8

Athens: 8:00 p.m.

Auckland: 5:00 a.m. September 8

Beijing: 1:00 a.m. September 8

Berlin: 7:00 p.m.

Brisbane: 3:00 AM September 8

Cairo: 7:00 p.m.

Calgary: 11:00 a.m.

Cape Town: 7:00 p.m.

Chicago: 12:00 p.m.

Denver: 11:00 a.m.

Dubai: 9:00 p.m.

Hong Kong: 1:00 a.m. September 8

Honolulu: 7:00 a.m.

Houston: 12:00 p.m.

Kyiv: 8:00 p.m.

Lagos: 6:00 p.m.

London: 6:00 p.m.

Los Angeles: 10:00 a.m.

Melbourne: 3:00 a.m. September 8

Mexico City: 12:00 p.m.

Moscow: 8:00 p.m.

Mumbai: 10:30 p.m.

New York: 1:00 p.m.

Paris: 7:00 p.m.

Perth: 1:00 a.m. September 8

Phoenix: 10:00 a.m.

Sao Paulo: 2:00 p.m.

Singapore: 1:00 a.m. September 8

Sydney: 3:00 a.m. September 8

Tel Aviv: 8:00 p.m.

Toronto: 1:00 p.m.

Vancouver: 10:00 a.m.

