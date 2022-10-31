In the subscription era, paying for apps has gotten really confusing

Whether you see it as a convenient way to pay for software only when you need it—and fund its further development—or a nuisance that inflates the cost of apps, the subscription model for mobile apps has boomed in popularity. Indeed, when it comes to productivity apps, the subscription shift has come so quickly that app store descriptions haven’t kept up. They’re stuck in a time when developers sought to upsell features, usually for a few bucks at a time or with an all-in bundle.

Now, though, apps are moving toward providing a set of premium features for a recurring fee that is not reflected in their app store listings. This is particularly prevalent on Google Play. For example Android video editing apps such as Cyberlink’s PowerDirector, Wondershare’s Filmora Go, Kinemaster, Splice, and InShot all boast over a million downloads (most have tens of millions) and 4+-star ratings.

Most of their Google Play descriptions, though, make no mention of the subscriptions needed to make full use of the app. Instead, they all list in-app purchases that don’t seem to apply to the current versions. For example, Filmora Go’s Google Play app description says it offers in-app purchases that range from $1.99 to $57.99 per item, That extends up to $89.99 per item for Splice, $199.99 per item for InShot, and $249.99 per item for PowerDirector. What items might those include? Open the app, and they’re hard to find if they still exist at all.

PowerDirector costs $34.99 a year and also offers quarterly and monthly billing options. After launching the app for the first time, the app fills the screen with a special offer valid for 24 hours—complete with countdown clock—offering a first-year discount of $27.99 for the year. PowerDirector also offers a range of gamified rewards, such as downloading another app to get two premium days for free.