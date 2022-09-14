Inside New York’s last-standing embroidery studio, where star designers take their work

As the 2022 New York Fashion Week kicks into high gear, the New York Embroidery Studio—a fixture of the city’s Garment District for two decades—is buzzing.

Technicians operate lasers that cut patterns onto fabric. Craftspeople hand sew pearls onto blouses. Vintage machines embellish gowns with sequins. In a matter of hours, these outfits will appear on the runways of designers like Thom Browne, Alexander Wang, Tory Burch, and Kerby Jean-Raymond.

The Studio is the brainchild of Michelle Feinberg, who opened it in 2002. Today, the Garment District location is staffed by 150 workers, and a newly opened 80,000-square-foot facility in the Brooklyn Army Terminal will soon create more than 500 jobs.

The NYES tells a larger story of how fashion in America has evolved over the last two decades. Feinberg has seen her competitors close their operations, unable to compete with cheaper labor in Asia; hers is now the last remaining embellishment factory in New York. More recently she’s watched the pandemic pummel the apparel sector, as fashion shows were halted and consumers stopped buying clothes.