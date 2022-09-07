These 3D-printed bioplastic lids can turn any old jar into a Swiss Army knife of storage

In the 19th century, jars were invented to keep food from spoiling, but these perfect little vessels have since become a favorite among DIYers and upcyclers with a propensity for cutesy objects. Need a vase or a terrarium? And what about a lantern? Or maybe a sturdy tumbler?

Two hundred years into its history, the humble vessel has grown into one of the most versatile pieces of glassware ever invented. But the secret to its versatility may not lie in the glass after all—but rather what goes on top.

French industrial design studio Extrude has developed 10 lids that can turn your old glass jar into a fun piggy bank, a practical soap holder, even a chic ashtray. The lids, which are more like holders that screw on top of the jar, are 3D printed, using bioplastic packaging waste from a Dutch startup called Reflow, which collects plastic from recyclers and turns it into 3D-printing filaments. To limit its carbon footprint, Extrude is only shipping those in Europe, but if you have a 3D printer at home, you can buy a file for a couple of bucks a pop.

In true French fashion, it started with the ashtray. “I could go on about poetry, but the truth is very simple,” says Emilie Durand, one of the studio’s four founders who designed the majority of the lid holders. “A friend who comes to my place often needed an ashtray, and she just took a jar that was lying around.” Except how do you rest a cigarette on a wide-mouth jar? Durand’s answer is a ring-shaped holder that screws on top of the jar and comes with a laser-cut tray sitting in the middle.