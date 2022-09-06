Binance will stop supporting USD Coin trades in favor of its own stablecoin

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, surprised the cryptosphere late Monday when it revealed that its platform would end support for trading of three stablecoins, including the world’s second-largest stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC).

Instead, on September 29, the exchange will automatically convert all investments in USDC, Pax Dollar (USDP), and TrueUSD (TUSD) into heaps of its own stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD), which is the world’s third-largest stablecoin. The move effectively banishes those rivals from Binance’s global hub, where over $18 billion in crypto trades flow through each day.

In a statement, Binance argued the move will “enhance liquidity and capital-efficiency for users.” Even so, it has bewildered many in the community. It will also likely shake up the dynamic between the top stablecoins, at a time when USDC had been dueling to overtake the number one token, Tether (USDT), and when Binance had been vying to stave off competition from fellow exchange Coinbase.

Tether was left alone, and will still trade on Binance.